Transcript for Sen. Joe Manchin explains new bipartisan COVID-19 emergency relief proposal

Senator Joseph mansion sap. Yes senator last week you Leonard used a bipartisan corona virus stimulus relief deal totaling over. 900 billion dollars for things like unemployment insurance rental assistance small business loans. Vaccine distribution in more. Now it's been over eight months since last stimulus bill was passed in the economic fallout for many Americans has only gotten worse and worse so. Why has it taken this long to get more relief and how confident are you that you can make this happen in time to help those. Feasting and and it convictions or their unemployment assistance ending in the coming weeks. Let's air this is called a Covert emergency relief act is truly an emergency we are an emergency Toms are gonna have the toughest. First quarter of next year that we've ever seen in this country with this pandemic and the economy if we don't do something could fall completely through the whole. So that's what we're working on we did have a bipartisan group of us got together. Immediately after the election nothing was happening. Leadership became a king to a stalemate they just couldn't move forward we had they house. Passed a bill that was 3.2 trillion called heroes act. They cut it down 2.2. Mitch McConnell had a bill back in July that was one point one trillion called the hills act we should we were aired adjourned for. August recess. We come back after August recess which we've should never resells them worked right through that period of time. And he drops his number down to 500 called the skinny 500 billion. From a one point one trillion that's not operating good for it's they've been an impasse since then. We got together says some had to be done M were working feverishly to get something accomplished in a bipartisan way. We can do this and it's not people say it's not enough of all it's not enough about what a before it's too much and I'm gonna vote for maybe we're getting it just right. But 908 billion dollars is what we've agreed on everyone seems to accept it. President elect Joseph Biden so this a down payment more can be done so for my friends who think it's not enough because we don't have the stimulus payment in their giving people money again. We weren't able to get that in here which is an emergency bill please remember that we're gonna make sure the to basic needs of life. Food shelter things that people are basically have nothing to look forward to after December when this all is eliminated. Unemployment benefits people they can't go back to work. Businesses of will be failing that basically can't make it through the shut down and we're going through because of this outbreak of this pandemic again. We know what will happen gets. Can I ask a question I can I get our last one and we don't have much time. We're not fanatic Jay write her son was killed at pulse so I'm asking those on behalf of all the families who have an empty chair because of gun violence. And 2013. Since then you've been working with Pennsylvania senator. Pat Toomey the Republicans to get some pretty modest gun reform measures passed to prevent this sort of mass killings have become common place in America. It is stalled by the opposition in congress and someone drink. Now the mark Kelly has met with such a powerful voice on gun reform. Now that Joseph Biden as president elect is this something as an app for you guys are going to bring back are you going to give it another shot. And I'll never give up because first of all there is not a Democrat that I know that wants to take anybody's guns away. We want common gun cents I was raised in it. And it into a gun atmosphere in my little hometown of Farmington West Virginia. If you didn't have a gun they would give you want to show you how to use it so basically what we're trying to do is. Commercial gun cells should billion. Record and we should know who you are if you go to a gun show if you go to restore you have to buy licensed dealer if you're on the Internet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.