-
Now Playing: Families brace for the impact of the government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to declare national emergency for border wall
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris calls President Trump's proposed border wall a 'vanity project'
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris on fellow Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris says she's 'not yet ready' to announce if she'll run for president
-
Now Playing: Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Schumer to deliver response after Trump's address on shutdown
-
Now Playing: VP Pence talks about border security ahead of Trump's primetime address
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro meets with Iowans ahead of expected announcement on 2020
-
Now Playing: Senator Kamala Harris addresses 2020 rumors
-
Now Playing: Democrats demand equal time to respond to Trump's primetime address
-
Now Playing: Pence calls for Congress to address border issue
-
Now Playing: Trump to make his case for a border wall in address to nation
-
Now Playing: President Trump threatens to declare national emergency over border wall funding
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren's visit illuminates Iowans' desire for a woman in the White House
-
Now Playing: Trump digs in on threat to declare national emergency for border wall
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown leads to a new list of demands
-
Now Playing: Former GOP Senate candidate on 2020: 'Super Bowl of politics is just starting up'
-
Now Playing: Rahm Emanuel: Trump's 'base will follow him... over a cliff' even if no border wall
-
Now Playing: The latest on the stalemate between the president and congressional Democrats