Sen. Kamala Harris calls President Trump's proposed border wall a 'vanity project'

More
Harris shares her thoughts on the current government shutdown.
2:50 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris calls President Trump's proposed border wall a 'vanity project'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60236351,"title":"Sen. Kamala Harris calls President Trump's proposed border wall a 'vanity project'","duration":"2:50","description":"Harris shares her thoughts on the current government shutdown.","url":"/theview/video/sen-kamala-harris-calls-president-trumps-proposed-border-60236351","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.