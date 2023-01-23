Sen. Raphael Warnock: 'Classified documents are classified for a reason'

The Georgia senator reacts to the FBI finding more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home and shares the inspiration behind his new children's book, "Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready."

January 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live