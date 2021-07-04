States divided over 'vaccine passports'

More
While the White House rules out a possible federal "vaccine passport," "The View" co-hosts discuss why state officials are split on the issue.
9:40 | 04/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for States divided over 'vaccine passports'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:40","description":"While the White House rules out a possible federal \"vaccine passport,\" \"The View\" co-hosts discuss why state officials are split on the issue.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76927235","title":"States divided over 'vaccine passports'","url":"/theview/video/states-divided-vaccine-passports-76927235"}