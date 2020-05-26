Terry Crews' take on ESPN's ‘The Last Dance’

More
The former NFL player opens up about why he enjoyed the Chicago Bulls docuseries.
2:21 | 05/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Terry Crews' take on ESPN's ‘The Last Dance’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"The former NFL player opens up about why he enjoyed the Chicago Bulls docuseries. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70887517","title":"Terry Crews' take on ESPN's ‘The Last Dance’ ","url":"/theview/video/terry-crews-espns-dance-70887517"}