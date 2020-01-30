Transcript for Tommy Davidson talks about possible ’In Living Color’ reboot

fact that it's been 30 years, I only think of you as being about 30. That's how far back I just -- I'm looking at you and thinking 30 years. Thank you guys, thank you. What was your favorite part of that show? The first season. The first season. Why? Nobody knew us. Right. And we knew what we wanted to do. Right. You know, we had saw "Saturday night live." We had been watching you and robin and Billy and everybody and we finally had a chance, so, you know, Keenan ivory wie yans was like the professor. He came and got all his comedy muse, put us together on one team and was like, go get 'em. And it was just pure. And that was the big -- for me that was huge because remember MC hammer, how hot he was. Right. And I did hammer and it was just like -- that's like doing Kanye now. Yes, yes. You know what I mean? Except funny. Right, right. Yeah, yeah. Now, everybody is doing reboots. Mm-hmm. Are we going to see it? I think we will. I think we will. Oh good. Yes. Living color. I said that and the next day it's going to be TMZ, Tommy said it. Instagram, Tommy said everybody is doing it again with everybody. Instagram, Tommy said everybody. So it's possible, right? It's possible because we're out here. We're all loving our career. We've been out here -- all of us have been here 30 years or more doing our thing. That would be good. We've had our chunk of success and we would love to work together. I'd love to see it. We'd love to get in on that. Yes. So Tommy, so in the book you do talk about how much competitiveness there was on the show. You even name names, Jamie Foxx. You say he was merciless -- Would you issue upset if somebody's toe was that close to your face? But you say he was mercilessly mean to you to score cheap laughs. Look, we had our -- there's nobody that you work with all the time that you're going to get along with all the time and it was -- Say what? You can say that again. What's that like? What? We don't understand that. I meant to say except for here on "The view." Okay? So it was competitive, you know, and we ran into our own stuff where we went up against each other but I mean it's Jamie Foxx and he's had an unbelievable amount of success and has done so well. How do you think he got there, by being mercilessly mean and competitive. Did you ever confront him about that? I never did. I almost did because in that sketch right there, you know, I stood up eventually and he tried to pull the speedos right off of me in front of everybody. And it almost worked. They were nylon. I had to hold them on, you know. He makes a very pretty girl. Cute. That would have turned "In living color" into "an"anaconda." But when I realized it I wanted to hug it because it was like Lucy in the candy conveyor belt scene. I knew it was going to be forever TV. So some of it comes at risk. You have to let things go. That's how it should work. Let it go the cold never bothered me anyway because she's not black You have this incredible back "Frozen," freezing. I thought you said -- okay, so, this is what I heard, Nicole never bothered me anyway. That's what I heard. Did you hear that too? I thought who the hell is he talking about? No, no. The cold never bothered me anyway because she's not black We got it. That's the black version of freezing. I got it. Sunny, ask the question. Now, you have this incredible back story that you talk about in the book that I had no idea of. You detail it. You say you were pulled from a pile of garbage as a baby and raised by a white family. Can you share the story with our viewers? No wonder you're funny. It was incredible. What happened was in 1966 my mother found me randomly in a pile of trash. Something told her look behind this tire on a pile of trash that was on the side of this house and there was my foot. She moved the trash and she said I was there unconscious. Ironically I had a t-shirt on that said I had be president in 20 and the rest was ripped. She took me home with her and I was raised in laremy, wie combing, ft. Collins, Colorado and I had no idea I was black. Yeah, Wyoming. Look how cute you are. She made that shirt. She made that afro. My mother made all that. When I got to Washington D.C. The white kids kicked our ass -- I mean the black kids kicked our ass promptly, were calling my sister and brother white cracker and me white cracker lover. I went to my mom and said why are they calling my white cracker lover? I like graham crackers. I was 5 years old. We worked our way through the color barriers that seemed to be there and come to find out that we're all the same. Of course. And I'm the most eclectic American walking because of my family. My brother is a gay white male. My grandfather on one side is a cowboy from Wyoming and my grandfather on the other side is an Indian, so how can I lose? Did you ever find your biological mother? I did. And I was able to forgive her. She told me the story and now I'm here. And I'm living in color. That's right.

