Transcript for 'Old Town Road' breaks Billboard records

Ahead. Shall we walked out all time drug problem not Zacks to celebrate the. The fact that it has just broken the record for the longest running number one hit. On billboard's hot 100. It. So I guess all the critics were wrong it didn't hurt him comedy out. Nobody is freaked out that this isn't countries on content fault Lubbock. Sold folks love it rap as everybody loves so everybody was so put him on the Khobar. Not build more. Yeah. Yeah. Caption that says. We were wrong. How Smart we was wrong whatever you're not. Because they they really you know predicted all this doom and won't and it's been nothing but joyful noise from the skin out how they keep bringing. Well and every move remixes a little better like they did at Billy Ray Cyrus now they have on what Mason Ramsey is the little while mark kid that lay back saying that. Meet country music and yeah every single one gets fatter it's fantastic.

