Transcript for Trump writes angry letter to Pelosi

So as we speak, the house is debating on the historic vote that will take place later today on whether or not to impeach you know who. He called in some of his friends or cronies like Stephen Miller to help fire off a really kind of angry letter at speaker Nancy Pelosi, and was also asked his thoughts on -- about what's going down. Take a look. Do you take any responsibility for the fact you're going to be impeached? No, I don't take any -- zero, to put it mildly. They took a perfect phone call that I had with the president of Ukraine, an absolutely perfect call. You know it. They all know it. Nothing was said wrong in that call. To impeach the president of the United States for that is a disgrace and it's a mark on our country. It's actually going to be a mark on your presidential record. Yeah. What's -- what really sort of -- I guess it made me laugh because I thought, of all these guys sitting around and saying -- what are you going to say about her? Oh, I know. She, Nancy Pelosi is a big old -- what should we say? I don't know. I mean, why are you sitting around with folks writing letters to the speaker? Why? He hasn't read six pages much less written it. He wrote some of this. I could tell it. There was syntax. He had come ras and periods and everything. That was Stephen Miller. It read like a very long tweet. This six-page letter, probably you're right, is the longest thing he has ever written, but what does this do to someone who has built his entire legacy off of his name, off of his brand? Whoopi made a good point. If they vote to impeach him, the first thing that comes up when you Google trump is the third president to be impeached. That has to cause some severe insecurity. This letter, terribly written. A lot of grammatical errors. It makes it harder for someone like myself, trying to take trump out of it, and look et a bigger picture of how hard we should make it for a president to be impeached. This letter was just complete narcissism, and it's the exact opposite of what I think about a president and what they should be, and one of the best qualities I thought best for a president is humility. That means you're willing to listen to someone, and willing to admit when you have made a mistake. Yes. None of those he did in this letter, and none of those he ever is willing to do. No. So you can't read this and think to yourself, is this what I always thought of to lead this country? No. Is this the person I want my kids to learn from in. It was very bizarre, and it's on the internet, you know. I hope people will read it. It's six pages. It's single spaced. It's pretty entertaining. It's very entertaining, but it's also bizarre. I read it, like, five times and every time I read it, I wear a fitbit, and my heart kept getting faster and faster, like, my heart rate because it was scary. First I felt pity, then concern and then I got scared. For the country you mean? For the country. Okay. I started thinking about the 25th amendment if I'm honest. I started thinking about his fitness to lead the country because it sounded -- it sounded like the rantings of someone that was unstable. I was thinking, what's the motive for the hysteria? We know if he doesn't win, he's he could go to jail, and I think that he's -- he's really frightened. I really do think he's frightened and this guy used $2 million of foundation money for his own use that was supposed to go the veterans I believe. Mm-hmm. He has hush money to stormy Daniels that was hanging out there as a crime. There's all sorts of things he has done. I don't think he thought -- I don't think he thought -- I don't think he realized the severity of what it means to be impeached. Yeah. To have, you know, everybody sit around and say, we think something has gone on, and we need to do all of this. I think -- I believe in my heart that he thinks he's going to be able to make a -- what do you call it? When he writes something and he can change the way stuff happens. A pardon? He can't pardon himself, I don't think. Whiteout. What's this? Like a proclamation? Thank you. Thank you. I think he thought he could make some sort of executive decision and shift this. It's just starting to be clear to him how serious this is. What a missed opportunity. I think the letter is unpresidential obviously and very aggressive. Right. But the politics of impeachment we'll be talking about probably for the next few months. Nancy Pelosi in March told "The Washington post," I'm not for impeachment. It's so divisive to the country unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming, and bipartisan, we shouldn't go down that path. 89% of Republicans are against that. Tulsi gabbard entered a century. That would be a better way to get Republicans on board. My friends were under the impression that being impeached today means he's out of office. I had to explain he goes to trial, and then he won't be able to run again, but the likelihood of it going to the senate and passing through is almost nothing so, the politics of this, I don't know where Democrats lie given that every polling from -- whatever poll you read from, CNN on to the more conservative outlets show that. Larty is waning. I don't think Democrats know what happens next. I think Democrats will get what they want. I think Democrats are going to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.