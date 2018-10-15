Transcript for Trump's comment regarding Christine Blasey Ford: 'We won'

We had the pleasure of watching him on 60 minutes where he expressed doubts about climate change. Talked about his romances with Putin and Kim Jong-un and his treatment of Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine blasey Ford. Watch. Professor blasey Ford got before the senate and was asked what's the worst moment and she said when the two boys laughed at me, at my expense. Then I watched you mimic her and thousands of people were laughing at her. They can do what they -- I will tell you, the way now justice Kavanaugh was treated has become a big factor in the mid-terms. Do you think you treated her with great respect. I think so, I did. But you seem to be saying that she lied. You know what, I'm not going to get into it because we won. We won and that's all that counts. As long as he won, he's happy, no matter whose lives he may ruin or destroy. Your thoughts? He doesn't care about women. He doesn't care about women. In fact, I think he dislikes women. I think he is dismissive. He was so dismissive when he was like, yeah, well, we won, it doesn't matter, I don't want to talk about it. I'm so disgusted. I don't think he dislikes women. I think he loves women too much. Oh, no. I think it's more about winning. Someone on his arm -- In his bed. I don't think he has a true love for women. I know men that really love women and they respect women as a big part of that love. He doesn't have that. I don't know that -- I don't know that I would judge someone that way because I'm not in his head and I don't choose to be but I will say I've thought a lot about Christine Ford I think more so since all of this happened than even throughout it just because it took a lot for her to get out there and to tell her story and it was something that she made clear she didn't want to do and then through all of that, like, you don't get what you want in the end. He's on the supreme court and she probably is questioning should I have done that, should I have put my life in danger, should I have put my life on the line in a sense to do this. She questioned herself before she even went out. That's why there was such a delay. He could have said, you know what, that probably was a really tough moment for her and I think the country -- we need to grow together on this and time and time again we don't come together in these moments, we go further apart. One of the reasons why I like politics so much is because there is a winner and a loser. It's not nebulous. I do think when he's saying we won, it doesn't matter, it's a big win for his base, it's a big win going forward no the mid-term elections. But is it a win for the country? No. I thought it was a bad look all the way around but for me it is a blood sport. I grew up in politics. I like that there are winners and losers so I'm not attacking him for saying that because ultimately he ended up getting who he wanted on the supreme court. What do you think about he basically said, climate change, the scientists are saying we've got, what, 12 years and then we're all under water. It's the 15th most important issue for Americans. I'm sorry but there are so many people -- Because it's abstract. For me in particular there's so many people in Hollywood who go around with this climate change and they're flying around in their private planes making a much bigger carbon implant than I am and judging people. I agree with that. It's hypocrihypocritical. But the science is there. Exactly. And we're all going to suffer for it. I used to work for a company that was run by a guy who climate change was extremely important to him and I always said you have to communicate this better with the middle of the country because of all the dystopian, the giant wave is going to come take us out right now. Farmers in the middle of the country are feeling it. There's a hurricane every minute. I'm just trying to say there's a reason why it's the 15th most important issue. If this is this important to the left, do a better job at communicating it to the country. Thank you to the one person for clapping. You have Nobel prize scientists saying this and he's like, I don't know if I believe them. Does he even read it? I think the people in the middle of the country do understand that farming is going to be impacted terribly. Look at what happened in the Florida panhandle. They're worried about jobs, they're worried about the economy, they're worried about terrorism. Thank you very much. We'll be right back with more "Hot topics."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.