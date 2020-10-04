Ty Burrell shares how he’s helping servers in Salt Lake City

The “Modern Family” star discusses his kids’ reaction to the series finale and how he’s helping service industry workers in Salt Lake City during the COVID-19 crisis.
6:15 | 04/10/20

