Transcript for ‘The View’ co-hosts react to election night results

You know elections won each one has gone into that exchange an analyst with several key states still and play as of this morning. And in the wee hours both candidates delivered very different messages to them motorists take a look. We knew this is gonna fall. But who knows we're gonna go into maybe tomorrow morning maybe even longer. Look. We feel good about where are we believe we're on track to win this election or as I've said all wrong. It's not my place without jobs place to declare who has won this election. That's a decision of the American people this is just roll it. When the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we didn't win is so we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all. Voting just. We don't want them to find any analyst at. 4 o'clock in the morning at them to. The list. Let you know as I listened to him I feel like navy has a point maybe what needs to happen is. Every down ballot needs to be counted because I'd sure hate for him to lose any votes so let's make sure we count and everything so that that president feels like he is really really giant. Come out you know I have so many is that cried some. It's let it ain't all but still it's all up and how was your. I jewel. Well I fell asleep at 9 o'clock so I missed the supreme a rulers. Balcony speech in the middle of the night. Not but I woke up isn't he just a guess at this country. I had I I'd say just heard it they are but I mean I woke up to is realizing that the country can't seem to get enough of this line they just can't get enough for the happen. And it's pretty disheartening. To see that and to see that all of the grumbling that was done by the Republican leadership is paying off except in May be Arizona. I'm a Colorado actually and you know it's a little bit depressing but on the other hand I think bed Biden will win. And then we got a country back again the decency restored in the white house with. A man who understands climate change somebody who will not keep a call people names. And I and he will go back into the Paris a court and so we have good news there and I'm I want to sweat a quid pro quo which is an old sweater to remind people. That this president to exist right now in that in that position try to steal the election and was impeached for it. So let us not to get that on this day. OK well what we your takeaways from last night Sarah. I am I any think I was. Overall really surprised I don't know if I've only been circling in groups that feel the same way I do or if it's. Being in some form of bubble but. Even though we don't know the results of the actual election yet next still remain hopeful. We do know that this country remains divided and as Joey said seen though you know the red all over it and bad. Map there it would it was surprising to see just how much support term pat. Had and that he. It expanded his bay east we talked about. Playing to his base but he got more people out to vote which just is a bit shocking to me. I feel like in 2016 we can say people wanted change in any word you know disheartened and they voted form. This time around it's kind of for me once fool me twice. It makes me think that. We have to be having different conversations I'm missing something completely I think it's become popular solution to all of this divide to just walk away into frank who are different people. But clearly major swabs of this country are feeling very differently. And it's like Pete booted judge said yesterday on our air he said you know he goes to fox because he can't blame people for not. Supporting his cause if they don't know is costs which means conversation is more important than ever and we need to be talking but I think overall might parting feeling was. I was really hoping for civility and have returned to what I thought was presidential and I saw all of that in Joseph Biden. I thought more people would be voting. With that is important and what I saw yesterday was it wasn't. So and it went much you adding you in Europe in Florida what what surprised you send it back. Well up in look island on TV yesterday on telemundo from 7 PM to 3 AM so this morning I'm feeling like one of those dolls that have the stuffing kicked out of her. But but. I want you I want to bed thinking my god how could this would be possible I woke up today. And let me tell you were sounding way to deflated and depressed I think part of that yes has the poll made it all think. That that was going to be a lamp light and it was going to be easier. Ben Donald Trump so let me quote share and then struck snap Saturday ladies. Joseph Biden has very well positioned today we he you know there are states where he's looking good that shift poets and overnight has been very good at you'll want to sleep. 88 trump supporter eater aided. Last night you woke up this morning to a different universe and that you went to sleep last night AD bladed Biden supported you woke up today to a different universe. The bottom line S. We are very divided country we're going to have to wait whether people like it or not until all the votes are counted. As we have done and every election before this one. This is no different guarded about Donald talk may be wondering pumped up I. This it how it is done and democratic have Maric we count bud down results still beat and. Including the ones that then post office forgot to go and collect. Any who what about two sunny and nice to see you. How does your head right now. Things look we. You know I completely agree with and a you know and I say yesterday we have to wait for it just like Leslie Odom sat I don't feel. Any different that I felt yesterday we we know that Atlanta Milwaukee Detroit. Those votes just haven't been counting we know that this was an un presence there was an unprecedented number of absentee ballots because there is a global pandemic. Going on we know that there were is just an unprecedented number of early voters as well and I think. Bit it's just that's all skews. To Joseph Biden's and in Norris Joseph Biden's benefit and so I am actually feeling pretty optimistic. I'm the only thing I will say that we Wyss of you know the pollsters just seemed to get it wrong all the time and so would be you know really it's something green. We don't believe in most polls that hurts is companies as we don't believe in them and I ending get a new job people. They got to get into lives Sonny then lying. The color not variety. I think that people will say whatever they say. To get someone to leave them alone as you know from front from the stands for is not tell you but I'm not a polls present I don't believe that there are accurate. At the time may be when there's talking ram that day it's accurate. But four days later something totally new it's happened so hyped I'm not a big fan and but I do believe and and like I think we basically said this is gonna go into the week just yet but it. Don't go into the week so everybody just means sent. Pick themselves up dust themselves off and remember. You lose cannon sack. He says Pratt had but they know that to him it's cool.

