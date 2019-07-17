Transcript for 'The View' co-hosts reveal their results from trending FaceApp

Do you know about this thing called the faceapp? It's trending huge. What is the correct English to it's trending hugely, it's Hugely trending is good. Or bigly. This thing predicts what you are going to look like when you get older. So -- so apparently "The view" doesn't annoy us enough. They decided to give it a test to see -- Let's start with Brian. Let's start with Brian. Come on, Brian. Put it up. There we go. You look good. That's not bad. When he gets older, losing his hair. You know what? I don't need an app to make me look older. This administration is doing a very good job. Along with the Lasik surgery that you just had for your eyes. Where is the next one? Next one. There's joy. You look good. I picked the closest I could get to covering up everything. You look good, joy. This is the thing is they show you the age that I'm at I don't know. You look good too. You look good. You look pretty. Oh, no. That's not bad at all. I look -- I look like I need a cauldron. Gad lord. Look at my hair. God. I would not -- what the held? Whoopi, you look exactly the same. Yeah. Did they age you? Did you use the app on whoopi? Yes, you did. Remember what my mom looked like. You look exactly the same. Can you bring the picture up? I'll show you where the problems are, okay? That is not fair.

