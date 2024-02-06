‘The View’ co-hosts share their favorite 2024 Valentine's Day gifts under $50

From soaps and home decor to sweets and custom goodies, the co-hosts are showcasing their picks for affordable gifts for your loved ones this season.

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live