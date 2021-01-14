Transcript for ‘The View’ reacts to Trump being impeached for 2nd time

"The view." Now you-know-who always brags about hitting historic firsts and yesterday, the house helped him out by making him the first president ever to be impeached twice. Ten Republicans got on board this time around, but most held the line, and he's some of what went down on the floor. Take a look. It's not just about impeachment anymore. It's about canceling as I've said. Canceling the president and anyone that disagrees with them. I've read many of my GOP colleagues know what the president did is wrong, but are afraid for their lives if they cross the president. This requires immediate action of president trump, except to share responsibility. I understand this call for unity may ring hollow. Before the president misinformed and inflamed a violent mob who tore down the American flag and brutally beat capitol police officers. I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment. The first step of that process is to root out white supremacy starting with impeachment the white supremacist in chief. So joy, you know, they like to talk about, you know, what went on, but they do fail to mention that the American flag had been replaced in many places by the flag that said trump. I just wanted to point that out, but what is your take on all of this? Yes. You know, I watched the whole thing yesterday. I was absolutely stuck there watching it, and it's -- it's amazing ten of them actually voted to peach. Ten Republicans, but, you know, first they were afraid, the others, were afraid they would be impacted by trump's tweets and they would lose their career and not get re-elected and they were frightened. Now they're physically afraid of these people. That's what -- I mean, Peter Meyer -- I think that's how you say his name. He said he's buying body armor and altering his daily routines because of the threats he's getting. This is what trump and his followers have brought us to. The mafia. That members in congress are fearing for their lives because they vote, and you don't like their vote so you're going to threaten their lives. It's really sad. Let me say this also. Two things, you know, I was in Normand normandy. I went to normandy a couple of years ago, and when you see the crosses and jewish stars of those people who got killed in World War II, it reminds you of what this country was. This country sacrificed American lives to fight fascism, and now we are fighting ourselves. We are fighting the fascists in this country. That is so appalling. Europeans must be looking at us and saying, what the hell happened to the United States of America? We looked to you people for help all this time, and then number three, this guy, Mccarthy -- Kevin Mccarthy, he's worse than all of them. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Louis Gohmert, also known as the three we know where they stand. We know they are fascists, but Kevin Mccarthy who goes out there and says, well, I know he did it. He's guilty, but I'm not going to punish him. That, to me, is the insidious fascism that is growing day by day in this country, and it's people like Kevin Mccarthy who need to be dealt with even more than Jim Jordan, who I can't stand, mind you, but at least we know who he is. This guy is like a slippery eel. I don't trust him at all or anybody in that ilk. I just want to -- joy, I just want to clear something up. When you say dealt with, you mean censured? You mean having the ethics committee sit down with them. That's what you are talking about when you are talking about dealing with them, right? Yes. Well, I mean, I don't know how they deal with them. I'm not really a politician or an expert. All I'm saying is that people like Kevin Mccarthy, pay attention to those as much as you pay attention to Jim Jordan because they're even worse in many ways and more dangerous. That's all. Cool. Okay. And how are you feeling about yesterday's events, Sara? I'm happy to hear that what needed to happen happened with the second impeachment of this president. I took issue with some of the Republican arguments because I heard time and time again that, you know, this would be rushed and this would be too quick, and I don't like comparing things with using what about this, but I really recently remember them pushing through a supreme court justice when people argued, please don't do this. We're in the throes of an election. This is divisive, and somehow that's lost on the Republicans arguing on the floor the other day. I also think we constantly are comparisons to violence looting over civil injustices, and everyone can agree that violence and looting is never acceptable, but honestly comparing the activities of people fighting for lives being lost unjustly and people fighting over an election that they feel was stolen, it is a false equivalent although violence is never okay and should be denounced. I'm also outraged that the narrative has once again been stolen by trump and his followers. Right now we have a virus, and much of us credit the success of Biden and kamala Harris on how they stayed on facts throughout their campaign, and we have people dying at historic levels and the narrative has been stolen once again. I'm as outraged as the next person at what happened last week. I just don't want people to lose sight of the fact that when Biden comes in, he has zero cabinet members. Due to the divided attention right now, they aren't getting everything they need, and one of my simultaneous focuses in addition to punishments for crimes committed is to make sure Sherr set up to succeed. That's what we voted them in to do. Yes. Well, I do want to mention yesterday that some Republicans claimed that you-know-who called for a patriotic and peaceful protest and didn't incite violence at last week's rally, but here's -- I want you to see from his mouth what he said to the people before they stormed the capitol. Take a look. Our country has had enough, and after this, we're going to walk down, and I'll be there with you. We're going to walk down to the you'll never take back our country with weakness, and it's time that somebody did something about it. And, you know, of course, he didn't walk down there with them, and he did not mention March and peace for almost four hours after the melee. So when those guys get up and say, well, he didn't say that. He did. He told them to go March. That's what he did. That's why they're saying, you know, he stirred it up, and he also told everybody he loved them, but this is way after the fact, and that they were special, and so I just -- I don't mind if they say, listen. We disagree. I just don't Reich you to say he didn't say it because he did. He did, and all of this would probably not be happening this way had he not fired them up from that stage with all those folks up there, but, you know, what do I know? I'm just a, you know, I'm an actor. I don't know what I am anymore. Anyway, we'll talk more about this when we come back because we still have to hear from Meghan and sunny. We'll be right back. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.