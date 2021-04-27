‘The View’ remembers Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro honor Martin Luther King Jr. and discuss his impact on today’s America.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live