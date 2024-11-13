Whoopi Goldberg celebrates her birthday with Italian and travel-inspired favorites

Goldberg is celebrating her special day with giveaways.

November 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live