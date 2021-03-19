How a woman honored the fallen for families unable to pay their respects

With many unable to pay respects to their loved ones at Arlington National Cemetery last year due to COVID-19, Meghan McCain spoke with Emily Domenech on her viral tweet and the heartfelt response.
8:58 | 03/19/21

Transcript for How a woman honored the fallen for families unable to pay their respects

