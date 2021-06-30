Transcript for Yolonda Ross says it was ‘necessary’ to explore police brutality on ‘The Chi’

Legal waits the shy is back for season four and had already. Is off to a powerful start. I'm here today with the extraordinary actress who plays Jada Washington please welcome yellow lomb Ross. I any. Hi I'm such a fan as I've told you and I'm so happy to have you here today and you know see the four of the Shia premiered last month I was watching ahead in the first episode. Included are really intense scene between a white police officer. And a young black man take a look. I just a young black teen. You know that's Jake on the show what was your reaction when you found out. The show would be exploring police brutality this season. Well that and more. I mean it's necessary especially our show like ours that is. Pretty light attorney hints and what's actually happening on streets. Especially. City Chicago where it is so what is. TV. And he. In the new times the ignorance is necessary. To. Things lands. Absolutely what your character Jed if the finding love. An unexpected place what can you tell us about Jada and so waves romance. What are you know. Me. The pockets key. Easy. Opens you going to be 16. Nation. I was really beautiful seeing sheet so that meets Ian. People falling in low earth. I had a different ages statement apes. I love the she is one. Is opens you all kinds of people armed his last season's act. Latin partner. Wants you know she says she opens well. And yes this is anything. He keeps nearly Justine. How old woman. Being the enemy and it and especially this and she's going through known. They can't search journey. Pattinson putting the earns an. I love that an and speaking about. Her cancer journey at the end of episode two. We've watched as she has started her quiet battle. And without any spoilers. What can you tell us about that story line for the rest of the season. And he's. He raised its. You know on. Her son. Heard her ex are now. Strange shapes are warned. Feel it sticks stones cleaning. Socially Siegel Lachlan cope you know when he holding up the world to everybody. G hats he's the ordinance is so. Shows and steps are her. No ads as we don't want to meet the injured and wait there. And you know what I. Organizations in Chicago. The chance of nation because the disparities it's me. You know the health disparities are here oh. No as far as what Latin go once. Diagnosed the east we diet hosts. An excuse here you know its. It's it's your duty diagnosed with but dean to eat it alone. Needs times when China it. You two which artists sport now retired see me less Keating let them here. Nanograms. Editors here with doctors certainty in the it's. How we're in the deck. You buy health care providers. So now we looked as equals you know losing weight at whiteman air deck. In theaters here didn't. We're China Nikkei salute EU the saints. It's such an important topic because many people don't. No and certainly don't discuss the fact that there is this significant disparity in health care. Access to health care specially between black women and white women and there is just this. Ridiculous. Rate of death when we even give birth because we get terrible prenatal care as well. What made you start shedding light on on this really important topic because it's so very important. It's so important street it sees where you know in here you. We may see your. Across several people who seek clearance. A very close friend risky it's news diagnosed. My. New start and groups know why is. You know. You go into a taxi you tell. You know there's something. You that you're. Is not or not the usual. Let me bring these these were written office you don't work out is probably guess that its problems probably. But nobody's testing in our eyes none of Tenet. Dis will act differently. We're not taking. Seriously as well groups so. Yeah I thought I needed to be. Actor needs you know what is happening we might hear people there wouldn't this. Something eighteen wheelers you when we started more resurgence in the. A disparity. You wouldn't be the but breast cancer for stock is one. Meal automatic BT you're here. I mean do you not pat. Is saying. Cheney's don't teach here themselves or how they look. You know we've getting weeks. Dad it's so you might seem it's me but. When you are the only not so you are political DT DT is seeking from you you don't eats you want to. The parent seeks the hospital's you're insurance. Meet tonight. In your sink and it texture here. Until like. You're so well and I've never even heard anyone talk about that specific issue but just the dignity of feeling better. Looking better. I'm I'm I'm just so thrilled. New law that you are working on this important cause with different organizations it's just so important. And our thanks to you Yolanda Russ you can watch new episodes of the side Sundays on Showtime's.

