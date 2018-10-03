-
Now Playing: Former researcher questioned about secret study with separated identical siblings
-
Now Playing: Adults learn more about secret study they unknowingly were part of as kids: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Adopted twins were separated and then part of a secret study: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Separated at birth: Adults learn they have long-lost identical twins: Part 1
-
Now Playing: What boyfriend's dismissed civil suit against state investigator could mean: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Medical examiner's ruling on woman's death questioned by family's expert: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Testing the upside-down gun theory: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Witnesses in suicide case say they heard screams for help: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Sheriff acknowledges missteps in handling dead woman's case: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Woman's sudden death raises family's suspicions: Part 1
-
Now Playing: How Michelle O'Connell's family honors her memory for her daughter
-
Now Playing: Female truck drivers say sexual harassment in industry is widespread
-
Now Playing: '20/20' says farewell to Elizabeth Vargas
-
Now Playing: 'Lights, Camera, Summer: Inside the Blockbusters' Airs Tonight at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Girl Scouts on how Meghan Markle inspires them: 'She speaks up for women'
-
Now Playing: Alicia Silverstone remembers 'Clueless' co-star Brittany Murphy's audition
-
Now Playing: 'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone on trying 63 different outfits for the movie
-
Now Playing: 'We are on the list,' says community worker invited to the royal wedding: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shared passion for humanitarian work: Part 5
-
Now Playing: How Meghan Markle's 'California casual' style could impact British fashion: Part 4