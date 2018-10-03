Adopted twins were separated and then part of a secret study: Part 2

More
Now adults, they recall memories of being visited by strangers who were helping conduct secret long term study of their families.
6:57 | 03/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adopted twins were separated and then part of a secret study: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53648476,"title":"Adopted twins were separated and then part of a secret study: Part 2","duration":"6:57","description":"Now adults, they recall memories of being visited by strangers who were helping conduct secret long term study of their families.","url":"/2020/video/adopted-twins-separated-part-secret-study-part-53648476","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.