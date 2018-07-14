Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3

More
While Ben Tveidt's biological dad said he didn't know he had a son, Andrea Klug-Napier meets a biological sister.
7:11 | 07/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56581158,"title":"Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3 ","duration":"7:11","description":"While Ben Tveidt's biological dad said he didn't know he had a son, Andrea Klug-Napier meets a biological sister.","url":"/2020/video/adults-abandoned-birth-meet-biological-family-members-time-56581158","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.