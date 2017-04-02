Asperger's may account for Nathan Carman's behavior after sea rescue

More
According to Dr. Rebecca Sachs, Carman's behavior might be explained by his Asperger's.
5:50 | 02/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Asperger's may account for Nathan Carman's behavior after sea rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45260779,"title":"Asperger's may account for Nathan Carman's behavior after sea rescue","duration":"5:50","description":"According to Dr. Rebecca Sachs, Carman's behavior might be explained by his Asperger's.","url":"/2020/video/aspergers-account-nathan-carmans-behavior-sea-rescue-45260779","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.