Transcript for Beth Holloway seeks help from the media to find missing daughter: Part 3

The morning after Beth has this confrontation with Joran and deepak, she goes and tries to file a missing person's report with the local police. Their initial reaction is Natalee was not officially missing yet. The police tell me, you know, "This happens a lot. So don't really worry about her she'll show back up. Don't worry about it." Beth and the Alabama people with the help of the local press start to organize search parties looking for anything, a piece of clothing. We all had to take turns to go to aruba. You signed up for a shift literally because there was so much. There was so much going on. You know, everybody wanted to help. Everybody. Early on, the government let every government employee off work. Could you imagine a whole country was out searching for her. But right from the start, the pace of the investigation was extremely frustrating. I don't think the aruban authorities took this seriously enough, quickly enough. I assure you that every, every, every lead is being worked out. The Alabama group would go to all the Dutch bars. They would go to the casinos. They were just out looking to find Joran. They just wanted to hassle him. We had to do something, 'cause it seemed like nothin' was Bein' done. It's necessary that you let us do our work. The aruba chief of police walks up to us and says, "I don't want any cowboy stuff Goin' on down here." "We're the police, we'll handle it." They didn't like us. We didn't like them. It was a marriage made heaven. Hundreds and hundreds of leads were coming in. Every blond that was seen on aruba, it seemed, got phoned in. We always felt like with every lead, with every tip, it was always as if we were about to get her. Early Thursday morning, police had the security tapes ready from the lobby entrance where Joran said that he dropped Natalee off. And as we watched the tape, and the night turned into daylight on the screen, Natalee never appeared. The story that Joran told them wasn't true. So I thought, now, okay, this is it. They can go get these men and it didn't happen. Natalee, you can reach me on your cell phone. When Beth felt like the police weren't getting anywhere -- And I will stay here until I find you, Natalee. -- She used the weapon that she had, which was the media. Deborah Roberts has just arrived to the island's capital. I was on the island and began broadcasting around day six and by that time there was a full media frenzy. The case of the 18-year-old who vanished. A few days after I got there, I was able to convince Beth to sit down for her first television interview. Missing in paradise. The Alabama teen at the heart of a massive search. She was absolutely determined to find her daughter and to find her daughter alive. I know in my heart that we are going to find Natalee. Will you even let your mind entertain the possibility that you might not find her? No. There again, that's not an option. I also interviewed Natalee's father Dave. By then, he had joined the search and was also trying to help find his daughter. Why do you still feel that every day you've got to go out there? You know, I just can't sit in a hotel room. You'll drive yourself crazy, pacing the floor. And I just feel like I have to be out there looking. You look at the map of aruba and you think this couldn't be that hard. You know, it's five miles long, 20 or 25, 30 miles long. I'll find her, easy. It's any parent's worst nightmare, Deborah. There is no other worse nightmare. Beth was so approachable and she was every mom, and I think the way that Beth was talking from her heart. Please keepking for her, okay? I appreciate it so much. People wanted to help her. What surprised me was just the level to which Beth seemed to be keeping it together. Please help bring her home. Thank you. But then there was a point in time where she kind of broke down. I went back to natales hotel room and I had no more human strength left. I thought, you know, I've got toofere. I've got to go find a place to pray. So I found this taxi. He took me to the other side of the island. There was a small, beautiful little chapel, alto vista chapel, that was sitting on the hillside overlooking the sea. And I walked up to the cross and -- and just fell to my knees. I was just crying and praying and just begging god to give her back. This is the only place on the island where I could come to feel close to Natalee. Yes, you lay your burdens at the cross. But there was a hell of a lot of work that needed to be done and I got busy. After days of little to no progress, this morning there is a potential break in this case. The three young men originally questioned by police have been arrested. Are you guilty? They had ten days to lawyer up, ten days to corroborate their stories, and ten days to clean up their mess of whatever that was. Innocent people most commonly tell a consistent story, and theirs began to change. Joran and his two friends are confronted with the fact that they lied, that they had never dropped off Natalee at the hotel. A different story has emerged. The guys say that the kalpoe brothers dropped Joran and Natalee off at the beach where they fooled around. Then they just laid there and watched the stars until Natalee was apparently going in and out of sleep and then Joran said he wanted tgo home, and he left her sleeping there on the beach. The story keeps changing and the truth is getting further and Throughout these first weeks, Beth Holloway was desperately trying to meet with Joran Joran's father was an attorney. He was training to be a judge. And there were allegations that Joran was being protected because of his father's relationships. Greta van susteren, live on island. I covered the story and I made waves covering the story. I said, "Let's go over to the van Der sloot home. Let's get some answers." Hello? Is anybody home? I'm Natalee's mom and I just want to give you a prayer card. Paulus van Der sloot, the father of Joran van Der sloot, came out to the gate. Come in, please. Please, stop the cameras, okay? We sit down at the dining room table. I wanted to be that close to Paulus van Der sloot. And I wanted to make him feel in some way how I was feeling. Beth was stern and direct. Anita, Joran's mother, was crying, sobbing. Paulus, who was sitting next to me, was perspiring like something I have never seen in my life. I thought, "This man is the most pathetic human being I've ever seen, because he knows what happened." He knew. Now there seems to be a shift, a little bit of a backlash against Beth. You could feel the tide turn. They were done with me. They were done with the media. They were done with everyone. What is wrong with you?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.