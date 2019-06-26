Transcript for Brother and sister recall their family's second bank heist

Did you announce it was a robbery and we didn't hear shots singer yells something initially he's definitely not like the movies currently. Ours wasn't what people scare. Absolutely remember a few people's takes so little saw their terror there are scared terrified. Hayden to jump behind the counter and enhance what the money come from different skills. Got was able to get the employees huddled into the and the home maybe some want him to be involved as well. Just moments and in got the money there happens today head out credit union and of course. Abby is ready and waiting my dad's just might go. And he was saying don't go too fast right there might be no point speed. Tired. You just blocks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.