Transcript for Brother of slain teacher meets genealogist who broke open cold case: Part 6

Reporter: It's been an arduous 26-year journey for Vince mirack. That's 26 christmases, 26 birthdays and hundreds of other life milestones without his radiant sister by his side. No matter what happens at the trial, nothing will erase that heartbreak. Not having her for 25-plus years. I just want to have her back. Obviously we know that's not gonna happen. But I just wish it could continue where it left off. Those couple days before this all happened when I last saw her. The teacher that she was, the person that she was, a lot of people missed out on the opportunity that she had to offer to them. Reporter: Today, Vince is getting the chance to meet that woman whose tireless determination led to the arrest in Christy's case and provided him with a small measure of relief after all these years, cece Moore. I recognize you. How you doing? Good. It's nice to see you. You, too. You look exactly like your picture. I hope so. Thank you. It's been such a long time. I mean, a lot of people have worked hard on this. I don't doubt anything they did, but to find out that this is how we're going to find the person who did this is just amazing. And we thank you. Let me say the investigators on this case were incredible. Absolutely phenomenal. I was so impressed with them. They jumped through hoops. They care so much about this case and about you and your father and your sister and Christy. They were really good. I felt really drawn to Christy's case. She seemed like somebody that I would have liked. There are other Christy miracks, and other cases and families in anguish. Reporter: And that is exactly why cece and parabon will continue to use genetic genealogy on other cold cases. I'm not getting very much sleep because it's hard to put aside these cases. I have dozens of cases waiting for me and it's hard to do anything else. Reporter: Her work with parabon has already led to breaks in ten other cold cases. One just earlier today. You can't help but think how many other families may finally get answers. Reporter: And Vince has a message for those families out there searching for those answers, who may be losing faith. Stay positive and stay on top of it. Don't give up. There have been times over the years that I have had dreams about Christy. Always somewhere at some point in that dream she would say, "I'm okay." I never really got it but the more I put it together, I do believe that she just wants people to know that she's okay.

