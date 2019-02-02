Transcript for BTK killer instills fear in Wichita, Kansas, after murders of parents, 2 kids: Part 2

Walgreens. Trusted since 1901. ?????? Wichita was a wonderful city back in the 1970s. Just a nice midwestern city where people could raise their family without any fear. Very safe, very good schools, very wholesome, family-oriented town. If you want to freeze americana and go back, Wichita was very much like that. No matter where you go in town, you will run into somebody you know. Everybody knows everybody. It's a nice town. It's a good place to live and a good place to be the district attorney. Never in a million years did wichitans think that a serial killer would come from here. Kansas police now say Dennis Rader may be linked to ten murders going back to 1974. Wichita in many ways simply grew up. Reporter: Suddenly the life you thought you had has just sort of vaporized. Oh, yeah. Like, every moment of your whole life was a lie. Even back to before you were born. Dennis Rader was born on March 9th, 1945. He grew up an all American boy playing cowboys and Indians. He was the first of four brothers, a very ordinary life. His childhood was very Normal. He was raised in a rural area with good parents. Reporter: Had he come from a happy home? Yeah, I would say he came from a really solid home. I was very close to his parents. My grandparents, bill and Dorothea. Reporter: Did you ever get any sense that he had experienced anything abusive or -- No, no. Reporter: -- Physically? No. No, there was nothing ever to hint at that that something could be amiss with my father. Paula was a member of Dennis Rader's parents' church. My dad and my mom met in the fall of 1970. Rader's mother knew her and knew that Dennis was coming home from the military. She wanted Paula to meet him. He had just got back from the air force. They started dating. They got married nine months later in may of '71. I think he fell in love and they were two good Christian kids who got engaged, wanted to get married in the right way. There was nothing unusual about it. When Dennis marries Paula, she obviously has no idea that Dennis has already been having fantasies, and maybe even obsessions about harming other people, killing other people, tying them up, et cetera. He's already looking inside people's houses. He's stalking people. He's already breaking into people's homes. He's already living a double life. He knew before he met my mom what he was probably capable of. Reporter: You think he knew then? Well, yeah. So why did he get married? Was it because he didn't want to be that other person or did you just want both lives? People who knew my parents before February 25, 2005 would have told you this, Dennis cherished Paula. My dad would tell you the same, still to this day, but he should have known it wasn't going to be forever. Reporter: Your book is called "A serial killer's daughter." Is that how you see yourself? It's taken me a long time to even be able to say that out loud, but that's the truth. This whole odyssey starts on January 15th, 1974 in a little house on north edgemoor. It was the home of Joseph Otero and his wife and his five children. He say that is he spotted Mrs. Otero and one of her daughters when he was driving my mom to work and then stalked their family. He saw it was a corner house, just kinda everything about it attracted him. The oteros were a relatively new family to Wichita. They're a family of seven, five kids or various ages. And the older kids had gone off to school that day -- leaving the two younger ones at home with their parents. My name is Charlie Otero and I am the son of Joseph and Julie Otero. My father was a really outgoing jovial kind of guy. And my mom, a very caring, loving catholic woman. She was a mother first. Dense Rader went to the house. He cut the phone line. And then he entered the house. Dennis Rader, believed that the mother and the daughter would be the only ones home. He was not expecting Mr. Otero to be there. He was really taken by surprise that four people were there, that he now had to deal with. He pulled a gun on them. He tied up Mrs. Otero and then he started to strangle Mr. Otero. He wanted that very close personal engagement where their life was literally in his hands. He wanted to strangle them. When the older children came back from school that day they couldn't get into their house. So they forced entry into it, they discovered their parents. I ran down the hall, went in their bedroom and saw my mother on the bed, my father on the floor and my heart just got ripped out of my chest. My life changed instantly. Charlie Otero ran to a neighbor's house, called the police. It was the police who discovered his little brother in another room and then found their sister. They went down into the basement and found Josephine. 11-year-old Josephine Otero will be bound with rope and she's hanging just off the floor. He hangs her. Probably has a fantasy about that. Leaves his DNA at the scene and then leaves. I thank god every day for the fact that I didn't find Joey and Josie because I don't know how I would have handled it. There's a lot of evidence collection that you don't know what you're going to do with. You want to collect everything. You get one shot at a crime scene. Law enforcement will collect DNA on the floor. They didn't collect it for DNA analysis. They just did not have the technology. In 1974, who would think that DNA testing was going to be this criminal investigating tool. Myself and another reporter were on the scene of the Otero murder. That murder was a little different because the police weren't saying anything about what they discovered inside the house. So we knew that something really terrible had happened in that house. The Otero murders rocked this city. It was unheard of in Wichita, Kansas, to have a family of four murdered. Why would someone want to kill this seemingly wonderful family? Unknown to Wichita, they had just been visited by someone who was killing for sport. What he does next will make it perfectly clear that Dennis Rader is after much more than just murder. He really wants the spotlight. He wanted to be the most famous serial killer in the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.