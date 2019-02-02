Transcript for BTK reveals when he first began having twisted fantasies, what inspired them: Part 8

This is KAKE news station of the year. Larry hatteberg joins us with more on that. I was with KAKE television, the studio that we're in now for 51 years, from 1963 -- What the escapees have done between the time they have left here and when they were caught. -- To 2014. Oh, I'm sure somebody will be discovered in that. I was just looking at the video while you were reading. You were trying to discover someone. Dennis grew up watching KAKE. He watched KAKE every single night. We were his favorite station. And good evening everyone. We begin tonight with breaking news in the case. We have learned that Rader has been charged with ten counts now of first degree murder. The day he was caught, we're all doing our jobs frantically. The weekend weather guy walks into the newsroom, his name is Jeff, and he goes, Susan, I have to apologize. I said, apologize for what? I'm a member of Christ lutheran. Dennis Rader asked me, hey, can we take a tour of the KAKE studios?' and Jeff, our weekend weather guy is saying, I brought him into the KAKE studios as a tour group. And I'm looking that was him. That was him taking the pictures. Dennis Rader was right there, five feet from us, watching the newscast two months before he was caught. And the weird part about it was, you know during the two newscasts, we were btk, btk, btk, because we were that whole year. Can you imagine how that thrilled him? It was nearly a year ago Wichita got a reminder. We know he's charged with ten murders. Everybody wanted to talk to Dennis from the national media and international media on down to those of us in the local media. Of course, I wanted to talk to Dennis Rader. I wrote him a number of letters, and I had included my phone number. And then on one Saturday morning I get a collect call. And the operator says, will you accept a collect call from the Sedgwick county detention facility? I had btk on the phone. I have a recorder going if that's alright with you. Sure. I said, there are questions that I want to ask you, and he said, go ahead. When did you first know that you had a problem? I was always curious when he knew that he was going to become something very bad in life? This was a building thing. That started many, many years ago. Can you pinpoint when you knew that there was a problem coming? Well I would say probably even when I was in grade school I started having problems. And what kind of problems were those? Oh, sexual fantasies. Mine was probably just a little bit weirder than other people. He said by the time I was in junior high I knew who I was, and I knew what I was. The first thing that set btk apart was even before he started to kill was his desire to be a serial killer at a time when that phrase wasn't even in use. There's very little media coverage of these people. He was reading "True detective" magazines that showed him a couple of serial killers that then became role models for him. He incorporated serial murder into his fantasy life. He talked about the hunt. The hunt for that object, it was more of a high I guess than it was actually them. He told me he got a high from it. Finding the woman and then killing her, that was what turned him on. Do you have any remorse over the killings? Yes, I do, have a lot of remorse for them. I feel sorry. Dennis Rader told me he felt sorry for the victims. Well, no one believes that. The families certainly don't believe that. Police department doesn't believe it. The FBI doesn't believe it. It was just him trying to be human. It was more like he was sorry that he got captured or it's more like he's really sorry that he's in prison. And he's cold and he doesn't have my mom's cooking. Like, honestly, I don't ever really have saw in the letters where he said he's sorry for murdering ten people. When you add in for Rader, the narcissism, it's always going to be about him. Narcissists have a strong buffer around themselves that is only about them and they'll always act first in their own interests, always. Virtually everything involving Dennis Rader and the media can be traced back to his arrogance. He wanted attention. Attention drove him. His hunger for publicity seems to have done him in. Would he have been caught had he not reemerged in 2004, had he not sent out those envelopes to the paper and to the TV station? If he faded into the night, would he still be out there in Wichita living as a married man and a father and a dog catcher? I think bottom line I want the people of Sedgwick county, the United States and the world to know that, yeah, I am a serial killer. I'm going to pay for it with a life sentence. After I hung up the phone, I remember thinking, I've just talked to a man who has no soul.

