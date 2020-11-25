Transcript for Capt. Sullenberger ‘disappointed’ with some responses to deadly 737 MAX plane crashes

Like many pilots. I was disappointed. That many were blaming the dead crews of the accident flights. I've got to tell you from personal firsthand experience how real and how intense historical. Factor is how that kind of stress. Absolutely interferes would one's ability. To process. Aside two. I recently experienced all these warnings and a 77 Max flight simulator during re creations of the actually points. Even knowing what was going to happen I could Shia crews could have run out of time before they could solve the problems. All and you built in scenario design and cancer assumption that pilots would be able to react to something going wrong in force. And that doesn't leave a lot of room for error. We'll think about that let's start the clock. Now. As it's just really unlikely almost any airline crew would have acted effectively that fast why would Boeing. Assume that it could be fixed in four seconds. I don't know. They shouldn't these acts and should never have to edit it I really. Distressed that they happened and.

