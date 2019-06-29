Transcript for The Catt family robs its first bank, walking away with $70K: Part 3

Reporter: In Katy, Texas, just outside Houston, Scott Catt has recruited his two kids, Abby and Hayden, to join him in the family business, robbing banks. A father who is a structural engineer, 50 years old. His 20-year-old son, and his 18-year-old daughter, both of whom look like classic American kids. And somehow, he had recruited his own children to be his accomplices. No one had ever thought of that before. It's the only one I've well, the only one I worked. When Scott first came to Texas, he called Hayden and said, "I love Texas. There's a bank on every corner. These are big banks. They're beautiful banks. There are banks after banks after bank." Reporter: Scott will later tell a reporter that this is his way of motivating his kids. Needed to do something where they would get a reward and feel good about themselves. And so somehow Scott thought, "If I teach them how to rob banks with me, they'll feel this sense of accomplishment they can't get in high school." Reporter: For their first family outing, they choose the Picture this. A Thursday morning in August, 2012. A strip mall. It's got it all. It's got the doughnut shop. It's got the radio shack. It's got the wedding dress shop. And it has a bank, a comerica bank, wedged in with all the other businesses. Reporter: Now, the getaway driver is Abby, and she's just recently gotten her license, barely knew how to drive stick. This is definitely something they do not teach you in driver's Ed. How long did it take you to drive from your house to the bank? Oh, a minute. Two blocks away. You robbed a bank two blocks away from your own house? Uh-huh. Does your dad do, like, a mental checklist for everybody? Like, remind everybody what their jobs are gonna be? You know, like, okay, well, drop us off here. And then, you know, we're gonna walk here. And then, you know, pull around back and you pick us up here. The doors fly open. In comes two armed bank robbers. They both have pistols. They're both wearing white painters' overalls. They've got white latex gloves. And they're yelling and screaming and scaring the daylights out of everybody in the bank. "Give us all your money." He walked in first and said, "Nobody move," or "Put your hands up," or I really don't even know. He was kind of like the muscle with the gun, and I was the money guy. Making sure I got all the money. They demand money from the tellers and from the safe. Robbing somebody at gunpoint was not something I would think I would be capable of. But when I opened the door to that greed, it wasn't an issue anymore. And in fact, I was probably willing to do more than that. Were people scared? Absolutely. That's been one of the hardest things to deal with is the look of fear on some of those people's faces. I was actually shaking so bad that the employees grabbed the bag and started throwing money in for me. The employees at the comerica bank also noticed that at least one of them was wearing a these employees actually heard communication coming across on that walkie-talkie. The tellers hear a female voice coming out of Scott's walkie-talkie, counting down the time, "30 seconds, one minute, minute 30, two minutes." Because at the three-minute mark, they had to go. That was Scott's rule. That was probably, like, the most nerve-wracking part of it. Was just, like, "Just come out," you know? "Just get out of there." 'Cause my dad kept, "Well, hold on." And it's like, "Hold on for what? What do you mean, hold on?" Now they're ready to hightail it out of there. But guess what? The back door is locked. They can't get out. And this was a very tense moment they went to run out the backdoor and ran right into it, because it was locked. And they have to get a teller to unlock it for them. High drama. Was not as carefully planned as we thought. Did you just drive right back home, the two blocks home? Yeah, I did. I did. It was a stick shift, and I could barely, like, do the -- the stick. You know, when you take off it's -- you gotta make sure you take off without killing it. And I was like -- They walked away with $70,000, which a huge haul in the bank robbery business. Most bank robbers are lucky to get away with $2,000 or $3,000. I assume you'd never seen so much money in one place. No. It was quite overwhelming. The cash in your hand -- totally changed my mindset, my thinking. All it did was feed the greed. All I wanted was some more now. So, you were willing to rob again? I was, yeah. Reporter: Now, you'd think that most people, after a major score like this, would lay low for a while, get off the radar, not make any extravagant purchases. That's not the Catt family. They used that money to purchase vehicles with it. And then there was some partying going on. What kind of vehicles? I believe they have a motorcycle, and they have a tahoe, and they have a Ford focus. Things like that. I went and I got my nails done. I remember that. And I just drove around and did my -- that was kinda my thing. And I definitely looked at my dad differently after that, though. That's for sure. I remember thinking, like, "Is this normal?" Like, "Hmm, does everybody do this?" Shopping, cars, partying. Really nothing to show for it. Was there anything left over? I don't believe so. They didn't manage their money well, 'cause two months later you need to rob another bank? How long could you last on $70,000? The problem for them wasn't so much the preplanning, it was the post-planning. That was the problem for them. And are you thinking to yourself, "What is happening here?" It was kind of like a dream. It was kind of unreal. And soon they realized the money was gone. Within just two months, the Catt family is already running out of money and they begin plotting their next heist, but this time their luck runs out even faster than their cash. They were trying to take shots of alcohol and they were I was like, we need to just not. My dad is like, no we have to. We have to. We have no money. The greater than ever Corolla.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.