Transcript for Chauvin trial evidence: George Floyd’s death certificate explained

This is a block of the death certificate it says cause of death. Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subtitle restraint in neck compression that's also what they autopsy showed. But then this says men are homicide. This is a little bit difficult and I think burns some people this might be confusing the immediate cause. Cardiopulmonary arrest I think that. Porsche and in particular might be confusing to some people. I'm just because it almost sounds like a heart attack or what sounds like written something that happens with heart. Really it's not thing saying they're adding here complicating law enforcement of delivers her neck compression I don't. They backs he medical examiner would have included in they didn't think it had something. Oh win because of that obviously this is why is ending up on the certificate of debt but really it's not telling us. Most of this one exact information medical. Who won exactly what happened so why debate is like immediately say. This is exactly Colin line to a point I think the issue is because. You know he. Did not get to medical attention until after his demise they don't have a single test or even an assessment of what was going on with him. Prior to his demise tell us exactly what was happening inside his body there's no one test sale did he had a heart attack or once he gets XE eight. I don't know what his ass once and I I would never be able to say exactly what his heart and time there's somebody Barry Eagles that we will never. Have the answer to. That you really just have to go based on your clinical just all really what. A lot of experts combine well first and make your decision and that there will be no one single test exactly. What defining moment this seems to be Hamas sex is like a legal conclusion. It most of that egg does a guess the reason why there's so much debate. On this and why can be so confusing. And you know. Because there's not one single. Cough that really anybody's talking with them to be it's very hard to narrow this down to one. Particular name but you know like I do think once you have multiple. Experts kind of coming to the same conclusions it kinda starts this.

