Community comes together to search for Sarah Stern: Part 3

More
Police continue to speak with Liam McAtasney, the last known person to see Stern alive. Her family organizes a search and police look at surveillance video.
6:39 | 03/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Community comes together to search for Sarah Stern: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:39","description":"Police continue to speak with Liam McAtasney, the last known person to see Stern alive. Her family organizes a search and police look at surveillance video.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"61421456","title":"Community comes together to search for Sarah Stern: Part 3","url":"/2020/video/community-search-sarah-stern-part-61421456"}