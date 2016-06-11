Transcript for Convicted murderer maintains innocence, denying all accusations against her: Part 11

So, we're sitting back down and you're a convicted murderer. That's what they say. Can you sit here across from me again and tell me that you're not a killer? No, I'm not. No, I'm not. I will never say I did something I didn't do. I will maintain my innocence until the da I die. I did not kill Michael Wallace. I did not kill David castor, and I did not try to kill my daughter, period. And I will never say that I did, ever. You're still telling me that your daughter killed your two husbands? I'm telling you I did not. Do you believe that police never considered your daughter fully enough as a suspect? Absolutely. Absolutely. I'm devastated. I feel kind of numb inside. She loved her daughters very, very much and I cannot fathom her hurting them or trying to kill one of them. I'm not going to give up on her. Through all of this, I think about Ashley -- who lost not only her dad, but her stepdad -- and then sits there with the realization that a jury has now decided that her mother tried to kill her to cover it all up. What that must be like? And Stacey castor told me that Ashley was her best friend. She was my best friend, too. She was. And then she took that all away. I would have done anything for her, but she decided that she wanted to kill me instead. Do you wonder how she could have done this? Every day of my life I wonder how she did it. I wonder how you try to kill your own child. In 2016, the castor family finally succeeded in having David castorremoved from its spot next to Michael Wallace. My wife and I picked out what we thought was all the things that he loved. There's a four wheeler, snow mobile, a motorcycle and the dodge challenger. It's all the things that he really enjoyed in life. You know, people have asked me what was it like to sit across from Stacey castor? That's my mugshot. I was the 2,192nd person arrested that year. And I've told them, you know, she was just as she appeared. She was stoic. She showed very little emotion. Right until the very end. I've -- I've done my grieving. I've done my crying. So you plan to appeal? Absolutely. On what grounds? You'll have to ask my lawyer that. Thanks again. Thanks for talking with us. And, you know, the end for her came in prison. She died. She was 48 years old. Natural causes. She never saw her daughters again. ??????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.