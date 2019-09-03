Transcript for Conviction overturned in case of doctor accused of having love rival killed: Part 11

After his 2015 conviction for the murder of Joe Sonnier, Michael Dixon is serving his life prison sentence at the Allred maximum security prison. You would think in this case that justice has been served. But has it? Thomas Michael Dixon gets a new trial. Just when all of us think this case is finished, the 7th court of appeals, in Amarillo, overturns the conviction. People were floored. They were like, this is unbelievable. The defense listed something like 50 issues on appeal. And they succeeded on two of them -- So the cell phone tower location information that was used in Dixon's trial was deemed inadmissible because it was obtained without a warrant. And that the judge had closed the courtroom at times that he shouldn't have. These are really big deals. Do law enforcement get to just go grab anything they want from our personal lives, and invade our privacy without probable cause to do so? And the other matter is we don't have secret trials where we get to expel the public from the courtroom for whatever reason. The circuit court of appeals in Amarillo reversed Dixon's conviction. He starts with a clean slate. He's presumed innocent. So we start over from scratch. He's now out of prison living in the Amarillo area. The second big bombshell is this convicted man is now out of prison. His bond reduced from $10 million to $2 million. He was thrilled. He was really delighted and hopes to finally achieve his vindication. He's doing good. His spirits are high. He got to see his grandson for the first time. He wears an ankle monitor. They keep an eye on him and he has to let him know where he's going and what he's doing. He can go all around Amarillo and do daily activities. If he needs to go to Walmart, he can certainly do that. There's a gag order which prevents family members from talking about this case. But you can understand why the Sonnier family would be furious. In their mind, the man who ordered the hit on their dad, now he's walking free. Mike Dixon and his family are victims, too. It's horrible that they're having to go through this over and over again, till they can get a fair trial. They had a rush to judgement on Mike. Stop that train and do what's right. Find justice, not just a conviction. The new Lubbock county district attorney she's filed her own petition to get the conviction put back in place. But if that's rejected, we're going to trial number three. Mike Dixon is free right now. Andrew Dixon has his dad. On the other hand, his life is once again hanging in the balance as he faces another trial. He could end up right back in prison. The loss of such a dear and decent man is a tragedy beyond words. This whole thing is nothing but darkness and evil. To be at the center of all of that is horrible. It wasn't a love triangle. It was -- Richelle was telling Mike how great a person Sonnier was and that's how all this snowballed into a horrible tragedy. I challenge each one of us to focus on what he left behind and the man who touched us all. I thank the lord for every moment that we had with Joe. My son was born after my father was murdered. He will never know my father. It's heartbreaking. And it's also a challenge to make sure that my son knows what kinda man my father was. And that I pass on that legacy. It's amazing the things that people will do for nothing. Look how many lives have been destroyed by this, over nothing. .

