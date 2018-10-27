Transcript for A look at criminal history of man suspected in DC mansion murders: Part 4

Reporter: A vexing criminal case. Four people murdered, the house apparently torched to destroy any clues. But some evidence seems to have survived the blaze. Hair, DNA, and fingerprints were removed from the scene. And yet only one suspect in custody. 34-year-old Daron Wint, linked to the case by the DNA evidence found on that domino's pizza crust. Wint's family and friends have ducked the cameras. But out of the blue, a new player emerges. His former attorney, robin Ficker, who takes the national stage to go out on a limb for Wint with outlandish observations. He never eats pizza. He doesn't like pizza. Reporter: The bombastic Ficker makes sweeping statements about the innocence of a man he defended on a handful of traffic tickets. I know him to be a kind, gentle, nonaggressive person. Someone you wouldn't mind your grandmother going to lunch with. Mr. Ficker says that he's really a gentle giant that you'd want to sit down and have tea with your grandmother. Well, not my grandmother. Reporter: Clearly Ficker hasn't done his homework. He's got a fairly impressive number of arrests that involve assault. There's some, I believe, domestic violence charges, and more importantly, there's the use of a knife. Reporter: Yet when Wint emigrated from the south American country of Guyana to the U.S., his future seemed bright. 12 years before the mansion murders, he landed a well-paying job as a welder at American iron works, the company owned by savvas Savopoulos. But for reasons unknown, Wint left the company after only two years. And that's when things went south for him. While living in suburban Maryland, Wint's own father, shown here on his Facebook page, feared living with him. Getting a protective order after he says Wint threatened to shoot him. A relative, who didn't want to be named, said that Wint had a hair-trigger temper. He's very hostile. He's arrogant. Everywhere he went he fought with people. He fights with his father, his brother, everybody. Reporter: By 2006, Wint picked up stakes and moved here to the quiet upstate New York town of oswego, living in this apartment building. It's in this port city, nestled along lake Ontario, where Michael Babcock is about to see Wint's temper up close. We brought him back to the scene of his cousin's house where Babcock was trying to get Wint to leave after his cousin complained. After an altercation, Wint suddenly attacked. Daron had come out and was windmilling with the knives, and I went up like that and blocked, and this is where he stabbed me in the wrist. Reporter: Wint was arrested and ordered to stay away from Babcock. But while waiting for trial he suddenly ambushed Babcock a second time on this bridge. Babcock was rushed to the emergency room, where he was told he was lucky to be alive. When Daron stabbed me in the neck, if it would have been a little bit lower, the doctors told me that I would have died before I made it to the first hospital. Reporter: He was convicted and jailed briefly, only to assault again -- another man in oswego, and a girlfriend back in Maryland. He has a rap sheet as long as my arm. And that gives a perfect example to the claim of revolving door justice. Reporter: Wint dates another woman, but the script is the same. He's arrested after threatening to kill her, her daughter, and her friends, telling her he's "Good with a knife" and could "Kill them easily." But despite that graphic threat, Wint is convicted only for smashing the windows of his girlfriend's car. And as the years pass, Wint apparently had not forgotten his former employer. In 2010, he made a bizarre and menacing return to American iron works, the company he had left five years earlier. He's found outside the American iron works with a machete, a bb gun, and a can of beer. So there's this weird incident that occurred outside of the very place where savvas Savopoulos was president and CEO. Reporter: Although charged with concealing a deadly weapon, Wint was allowed to simply plead guilty to having an open container of alcohol and fined $919. I wonder what those prosecutors are thinking now. "I let that guy go on a lesser offense." Reporter: Wint was able to avoid the courts for the next five years. But along the way his own siblings kick him out. Searching for shelter, he is increasingly desperate. The next time he surfaced was when he made national news as the prime suspect in the Savopoulos murder case. For him to then take that a step further and get involved in potentially killing four people with a knife, it's really not a stretch based on his background.

