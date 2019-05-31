Daniel Wozniak's fiancee plays major role in investigation of murder case: Part 7

In a recorded call Wozniak made from jail, Rachel Buffett tells him she knows his brother had the gun used to kill Julie Kibuishi. 'Imagine the worst and that's what I did,' Wozniak says to Buffett.
6:42 | 05/31/19

Daniel Wozniak's fiancee plays major role in investigation of murder case: Part 7

