Daughter details childhood with fugitive mom who later confessed to murder

Haylei Jordan spoke to “20/20” in her first interview about what it was like living life on the run with her fugitive mother, Elisa McNabney, who eventually admitted to Jordan she killed her husband.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live