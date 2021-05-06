Transcript for Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn get married and start a family: Part 11

On March 16th, 2017, almost exactly two years after their harrowing experience, Denise and Aaron come face to face with Matthew muller at his sentencing hearing. Matthew muller entered a plea of guilty. He received a 40-year sentence. Denise got up to give her victim impact statement. Denise Huskins was so brave. She said to the judge, "Your honor, for healing purposes, I'm going to address Matthew muller directly." You actually were staring him down face-to-face. Yeah. I mean, for those days and captivity, I was blindfolded. I never saw his face. Never looked me in the eye, and I was going to make sure that he was going to. Now we meet face to face, eye to eye. I am Denise Huskins, the woman behind the blindfold. I'm not victim "F," the real life "Gone girl," a hoaxer, just a body to take, a random life. No, I'm none of those things. I am Denise Huskins. After this all happened, many people, my friends and family members, said, "Well, are they going to stick together? Have they broken up?" I go, "They're never going to break up. No one's going to understand what they went through except each other." Tell me what your wedding day was like. Our wedding was just a perfect day. Everyone who had supported us over the last few years were there. All our attorneys were there. And including the detective who linked him to our case, misty carausu. It was beautiful. The impact that I had made to these people I didn't even know is a very overwhelming, emotional feeling. You just never know how you're going to impact people based off of the things that you do. I was the officiant at their wedding. It was a tremendous honor to be asked. The sun was shining, glistening off the ocean. Everybody was happy. I'm not a big wedding guy. I don't like to show emotion, other than anger. I'm very good at showing anger. But it was a very emotional thing. It's a lot of laughters and a lot of tears. Dierks Bentley, "Riser" was our first song. It's very much about overcoming a tragedy and rising like a Phoenix rising from the ashes. It's kind of become an anthem for you. Yeah. I can't talk about it. Look at you now. You got married, you have a little girl. She was born five years to the day of my release from the kidnapping. It just was an incredible, just, like, rebirth. Like just coming full circle. Have you thought about what you will tell your daughter one day about any of this? We'll tell her everything. Athough a lot of what we wrote about in the book is tragic and sad, it is actually really our love story and there is a happy ending and it's her. One thing especially that I'd want her to know, Aaron and I went through a lot of therapy afterwards but I still felt like there was a little something missing. Like, I just wasn't quite the same, and wondering maybe will I ever really feel whole and complete again. I just feel like she just completed me, that little piece that was still broken and missing, and so she's given me more than she could ever know, and I do want her to know that.

