Transcript for Eyewitness on seeing bank robbers flee the crime scene

This story here is the fact or the faint and this is where they busted out the door at and they just drop us. It's it everything I had. To remember oh my god look out the window and look for them so light these lines I did like this real quick they literally walked down the sidewalk after they. Until they got to determine and they stopped and they just kind of casually walked to the cart Macon police Justin sat here solve them heading down the Alley within such. Saves you seldom get into a silver car. And their golf. What seemed like. Thirty minutes was I believe Iran now less than three minutes. Because they knew exactly what they were doing they had done this before and a successful bank robbery is completely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.