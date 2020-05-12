Transcript for Fresh investigative team look for clues in the Cari Farver case files: Part 6

This is a bizarre and twisted case of fatal attraction. It's about an obsessive woman that would stop at nothing to get what she wanted. It's just another one of her schemes to bring Dave back into her life and make Dave look like the victim. How could I not see anything and look so naive or gullible? It changes from a missing person's investigation. Now it's a homicide investigation. Is there anyone that you think would want to hurt Cari? How could this person do this to my daughter? For what reason? The key to the case is figuring out if Cari is not alive, who has been actually sending these messages to Dave and to Liz? This isn't good. Now this person is armed. They've already proven to be dangerous. It was like the killer wanted to keep a keepsake of what she had done. It wt chilling. Holy Christ, this isdespicable. With no body, no murder weapon, no witnesses. I mean, what? By the spring of 2015, 37-year-old single mom Cari Farver has been missing for over two years. Nobody has seen her, and nobody has heard her voice. The only sign of her was through texts and emails. These include hundreds of violent and threatening text messages sent to her ex, Dave Kroupa, and his on-again/off-again girlfriend Liz golyar, also known as Shanna. A lot of people thought she'd just gone off her meds, and she just went off the deep end and left, but I knew that that's not what happened. Cari's mother, Nancy, is convinced that something terrible has happened to her daughter. Nancy was really frustrated. She felt the police weren't taking her concerns seriously. While maternal instinct is the most powerful of intuitions, it's not unusual for a mother's concerns to be ignored. Cari's mother was not the first woman in the throes of panic to be ignored by people in a position to help. I knew what my daughter was like, and she wouldn't stay away this long. Something has happened. It was as if nobody believed Nancy. That something terrible had happened to Cari. Not until detectives Jim doty and Ryan Avis appeared on the case. By the time Avis and doty took over, the case had become cold. What we did first was just go back to the case file, and we started looking through everything that the previous investigator had. To me, the thing that was glaring was Liz. This lady had no involvement in Cari's life until all of a sudden she went missing. According to Liz she only met Cari once in this brief encounter outside of Dave's apartment. All of a sudden she's this focus of harassment. Her name was all over all the reports. So to me, there was something with Liz. She definitely was a person of interest. The key to the case at this point is figuring out, if Cari is not alive, who has been actually sending these messages to Dave and to Liz? Myself and Ryan were not digital experts at all, so we had to call one of our coworkers, Tony kava, who is our digital forensic expert, and had him come in, and start working the case hand-in-hand with us. Cari, or the person -- the imposter who was pretending to be Cari, sent Dave about 15,000 email messages over a three-year S we knew these messages don't seem to really be coming from Cari Farver, and that was the initial mystery. I thought, there's got to be a way we can track down this digital activity. When Liz was getting all of these messages through the course of investigation, she actually gave her phone to police and allowed them to dump all her files and revim. Jim and I had the advantage of being the second pair of eyes to look at it and go back over to other details that were maybe overseen. One of the things they found when they downloaded Liz's phone was a photograph of Cari Farver's Ford explorer. We looked at the metadata of that photo, and it was taken about a month before police even recovered her vehicle. Somehow Liz knew where Cari's vehicle was before law enforcement even did. Another thing we found on the phone download, there were six calls that were made to Cari's residence. It was using the star-67 prefix to disguise the number. So Liz was calling Cari six times. This didn't make sense to us because she said she'd only met Cari one time passing through a hallway. We found an email that Cari had sent to Dave Kroupa. It consisted of a picture of a woman who was tied up. We found that picture of that bound woman in Liz's phone, and the metadata showed it was taken from Liz's phone. They realized that Liz had put duct tape on her own mouth and tied up her own hands and crawled into the trunk of a car. I wanted to go talk to Nancy and tell her that I believed her. I believed her daughter didn't just vanish. The her daughter didn't just leave her and her son alone. That I believe somebody was responsible for what HAPD to Cari, but I couldn't tell her everything we knew at that time because it was still an active case. When he called, he said, can I come out and talk to you? And I was just a little bit short with him, because I thought, you haven't done anything so far. What are you going to do now? I said, okay. So, he came out and he said, I just want you to know, he said, I don't think she left on her own free will. And that was the first time anybody of authority position had told me that. She was happy to know we had reopened the case and that we had made some progress. I honestly felt like something was going to happen now. And this visit leads to doty and Avis looking at yet another clue. It's a clue that had come up earlier, but now with Liz golyar in their sights as a sus their fresh eyes make all the difference. So when we went to interview Nancy, she informed us that she had received a picture of a check via text message. Right after Cari disappeared, Nancy got a text from her, and it said that she had sold all of her furniture and she wanted Nancy to let the buyer into the house to let them pick it up. I'm to help this person go into her house and get her furniture out of there and here's the check. She texted me a picture of a check from a person that was made out to Cari. And it was signed Shanna golyar, which we knew Liz golyar's real name was Shanna. And the signature is yet another link between these two women, Cari and Liz, who are supposed to be strangers. Granted, it didn't give us any answers on what had happened to Cari, but we knew Liz knew more than she was telling us. All signs were pointing back to Liz. And then Liz herself goes to police with a new suspect. I looked down the hallway, and I see another investigator walking Liz down our hallway. And she she's come to this stunning realization. It might not have been Cari Farver harassing her all

