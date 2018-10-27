Transcript for Friends, family testify against suspect at trial for DC mansion murders: Part 5

Reporter: Three years after he walked into this posh mansion, Daron Wint finds himself in another unfamiliar house. A D.C. Courthouse. Daron's defense strategy? A curious one. Pointing the finger at his own brothers. The defense's argument was just that, that Daron Wint was duped by his brothers, steffon and Darrell Wint, into coming to the house. Into loaning his minivan to be part of this whole crime, and that Daron Wint had nothing to do with it. Reporter: It will be an uphill battle for Wint as his friends and family come to testify. Not for him, but against. Daron Wint's stepmom testified against him. Saying that, you know, "I don't know where he was for the entire day of may 13th, and most of the day on may 14th." Where was this man for that entire time that this crime was taking place? Reporter: There was the ex-fiance who testified under immunity. That was very key testimony because, again, she testified that he spent all this money on her. Obviously she didn't want to be there. She still obviously very much cares for Daron Wint. But it was also the first time that we saw emotion from Daron Wint. Daron Wint began crying when she began crying. Reporter: The notion of brotherly love is put to the test as Wint's own siblings take the stand. Steffon and Darrell. These two individuals are key to this story, because Daron Wint, on the first day of trial, he implicated both of his brothers as being the actual ones involved in this crime, and not himself. Reporter: Steffon Wint testified first. Steffon, credible. Answered the questions forthright. Has a job, works really hard. He presented his employment records, which showed he was at work on the 13th, he was at work on the 14th. What was interesting about steffon Wint is that the defense attorney said he was the one who was in that bedroom, whose hair was found in the bedroom, where the three adult bodies were found. And that's key, because siblings who have the same mother also have the same part of a DNA. Reporter: Next up was Darrell Wint, the defendant's half-brother who initially appeared half-asleep. During the lunch break, a 75-minute lunch break, and he was outside of the courtroom, taking a nap. Reporter: But eventually, his testimony heats up. He said, "Daron Wint, that's my big brother, and you put me in this situation. You're throwing me under the bus." He really looked at Daron and said, "I can't believe you're doing this to me." Whether you believe Daron or you believe Darrell, you saw this sort of brotherly fall-out playing out in front of everybody. Reporter: The defense strategy also includes other alternative suspects. On the first day of trial, not only did they implicate Wint's brothers, but they also implicated Jordan Wallace. Reporter: Jordan Wallace, you'll remember, is the young man who dropped off the $40,000 at the house. Jordan Wallace, I believe, was simply an innocent person who got roped into this. Seen on video getting the $40,000, driving it there, the day they were being held hostage. Seen on video shopping for savvas the day they were murdered. But on the stand, he was credible. He was emotional. He was believable. Reporter: Prosecutors insist Daron Wint acted alone. But as the alternative suspect strategy begins to implode, the defense throws a hail Mary. The defense said, "We're going to call one witness and then Mr. Wint." And people were like, "What? What did she just say?" It's very rare to see a defendant charged in a murder case, unless they're claiming self-defense, take the witness stand. They're opening themselves up for a lot of potential questioning which could implicate them. And he just decided he's sharp enough, he's shrewd enough, he could take on that prosecutor. For about five hours, Daron Wint talked about his role in all of this. He was very calm. Very, "Yes, ma'am," "No, ma'am." Prosecutors coming at him, drilling, throwing the questions at him, left and right, throwing left to right. Reporter: By most accounts Daron Wint was a cool customer on the stand, perfectly prepped to explain it all away. His testimony was so precisely crafted to counter every single prosecution piece of evidence. "Oh, yeah, that was me. I walked into the house. But that was because my brother brought me over there, and I didn't even know what was going on in that house." Reporter: Try as he might to Daron Wint cannot fully explain that slice of pizza, the slice he could not finish. The slice that now may finish him. Right now, Daron Wint's fate, in the hands of a jury. After emotional closing arguments from attorneys on both sides in the mansions murders case. The jury deliberating right now. It could continue to deliberate through tomorrow, perhaps for several days. Reporter: That prediction was accurate. Two days later, the verdict was in. A verdict in the mansions trial. One word echoed thru the courtroom. Guilty, guilty, guilty. All 20 counts guilty. And on the first guilty verdict, savva savoypolous' father, his shoulders just start to shake, and you can tell he's weeping. And I look over to Daron Wint. He just drops his head, and it just stayed there the entire time. Reporter: Prosecutors recommending a sentence of life without parole. We cried, and we said Vera is going to rest in peace, and the whole family. Reporter: Providing some measure of comfort for the woman who still holds on to the house keys to that mansion, long after it was demolished. I worked for them for so many years and I miss them so much. Why? Why bad things happen to good people?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.