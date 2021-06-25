-
Now Playing: How Ghislaine Maxwell’s family connections propelled her into high society
-
Now Playing: Sisters discuss how Annie Farmer was allegedly lured to Jeffrey Epstein
-
Now Playing: The moment Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in remote New Hampshire town
-
Now Playing: Teresa Helm details how she says Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein
-
Now Playing: Annie Farmer details how she was allegedly lured to Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen vanishes from post at Fort Hood: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s family tries to get answers from Army officials: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s Army friends remember the day she vanished: Part 3
-
Now Playing: In search for Vanessa Guillen, investigators find remains of another soldier: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Months pass without finding Vanessa Guillen: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s remains found in shallow graves: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Aaron Robinson’s girlfriend allegedly confesses to helping dispose of body: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Aaron Robinson flees, kills self after police chase: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s story prompts military reform: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by superior: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s family keeps her memory alive: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s fiancé remembers hearing heartbreaking news
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s friend said he ‘suspected something was up’ day she went missing