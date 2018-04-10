Former girlfriend speaks out on arrest of man in 1992 cold case

More
Emily Noble dated Raymond Rowe for about a year starting in 1996 and said he became emotionally abusive.
1:17 | 10/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former girlfriend speaks out on arrest of man in 1992 cold case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58293834,"title":"Former girlfriend speaks out on arrest of man in 1992 cold case","duration":"1:17","description":"Emily Noble dated Raymond Rowe for about a year starting in 1996 and said he became emotionally abusive.","url":"/2020/video/girlfriend-speaks-arrest-man-1992-cold-case-58293834","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.