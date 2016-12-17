-
Now Playing: The Forgotten Children of Mexico City
-
Now Playing: Whistleblowers: Children Are Victims of a Broken System
-
Now Playing: Woman meets biological sister for first time, finds another long-lost sibling: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Mom Reveals Why She Abandoned 3 Newborn Babies: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Woman Admits She Is Mother to 3 Children Abandoned as Newborns: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Woman abandoned at birth learns her biological mom hid multiple pregnancies: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Half-Siblings All Abandoned As Babies Meet For First Time: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Half-Sister, Brother Learn They Were Both Abandoned as Babies: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Woman Abandoned as Newborn Searches for Her Birth Parents: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Abandoned as babies, adults find clues in search for birth parents: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth turn to genetic genealogy to find biological family: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Flash flood danger in the East
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes bullying alleged at the Miss America pageant
-
Now Playing: Officers rush into burning apartment to save lives
-
Now Playing: Charges filed against teen accused of pushing friend off bridge
-
Now Playing: Hot pursuit of a child driving a car erupts with gunfire
-
Now Playing: ICE arrests husband taking pregnant wife to hospital for delivery
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for two armed alleged murderers