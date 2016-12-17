Half-Sister, Brother Learn They Were Both Abandoned as Babies: Part 2

More
In a search for her parents, Janet Barnicoat found her half-brother Dean Hundorf, who was also abandoned as a newborn.
6:50 | 12/17/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Half-Sister, Brother Learn They Were Both Abandoned as Babies: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":38947519,"title":"Half-Sister, Brother Learn They Were Both Abandoned as Babies: Part 2","duration":"6:50","description":"In a search for her parents, Janet Barnicoat found her half-brother Dean Hundorf, who was also abandoned as a newborn.","url":"/2020/video/half-sister-brother-learn-abandoned-babies-part-38947519","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.