Transcript for Heather Robinson learns of long letter supposedly sent by Lisa Stasi: Part 11

How are you? Heather is meeting with family members, everything's going well, then one of Heather's family members pulled Heather aside and gave her some shocking information. She had been holding on to a couple of letters that she received in 2009 and 2010. I was given by a family member a letter that was apparently or supposedly written by Lisa saying that she was still alive. Is there a part of you that thinks maybe Lisa is alive? No. Who do you think wrote the letter? If not John, someone very close to John that would've been able to assist him. This is a 42-page typed letter from Lisa stasi, the girl who didn't type. Heather gets this letter and she is shaking and she immediately picks up the phone and calls Steve Haymes. Thank you for coming out. Come on in. Were other letters sent to the family that were this elaborate and pages long? No, I'm not aware of anything like that. This is the last page. Steve Haymes, who probably knows Robinson better than anybody, took one look at the letter and said, "This is John Robinson's work." This is his M.O. I just without reading the whole thing, I just see here, you know, and her last paragraph that, "Robinson helped me, he helped my daughter and he helped his brother." That's the type of self-serving things that you know he would to try in his other letters. In the supposed letter from Lisa, she writes a very convoluted story where she says she is still alive, but she begs her family members not to tell anyone she is because she says her life would be put in jeopardy. So this family member keeps this letter secret for ten years because she really believes Lisa is alive and she doesn't want to be responsible for Lisa getting hurt. I could understand how if someone else got that letter, it would be very easy to believe, and I can see why they took that almost at face value, because he was very good at taking the truth and then manipulating it in a way that you would believe. If you turned that in or gave it to anyone else, you are jeopardizing Lisa's life. We're in Johnson county. We're about to meet with the district attorney. And to take the new evidence that we discovered to them and see if there's anything they can do with it. Incredibly, those letters were written when John Robinson was behind bars and on death row for years. So how would he have written them? How would he have mailed them? Did he have help? This is what the district attorney is trying to find out. But in the meantime Heather is left with even more unanswered questions about her mother. I traveled with Heather and Roberto to the border of Alabama and Tennessee to a graveyard where her grandmother Patricia was recently buried last year. Lisa's remains are not in that cemetery. Everyone needs a final resting place. Everyone needs to be known where they lie. We want to have her laid to rest with her mother to bring the family whole again. How does it feel being back here? Empty, numb, defeated. Because I though by the time I came back here I'd be burying my mother's remains. Heather is painfully aware that underneath that beautiful headstone, her mother is not there. I think she cried tears that she needed to cry from her past 20 years. She finally let those walls come down and she allowed herself to feel. I had hoped that not only was this journey to help me find answers about Lisa, I wanted to try to heal and give closure to everyone else that was involved. I want to openly speak about my mother, and everyone to know Lisa existed. I will never stop trying to find her. I will never stop. Hopefully one day we can fill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.