There's no doubt that everybody wanted to hear from the defendant. It's a very dramatic moment. Hossein nayeri takes the stand, and now we have a whole new trial. I wondered, well, maybe he didn't do it, because why would you as the defendant take the stand if you were guilty. Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you god? I do. I was totally fascinated by watching him, just trying to figure out who he was and what he was about. You wonder how did he have so much power over all these people? And then he testifies, and you start to see it. I started growing as a hobby. It was very soothing. It was therapeutical to me. It was fascinating to me. I just got sucked into the world of marijuana in a science fashion, more like it, than anything else at first. Nayeri had a charm and he wanted to use it. On direct examination, you know, I think he did a pretty good job. He was pretty believable. On the stand, nayeri painted Kyle Handley as the mastermind of the kidnapping. Do you continue to have a relationship with Kyle? Yes. In what capacity? We're friends. And I also did a favor for him as far as keeping tabs on Michael Nayeri's story was simple. He said that he did surveillance he said that he did surveillance as a favor for a friend and had nothing to do with the kidnapping. How did you do that? Through using surveillance equipment. What kind of surveillance equipment? Gpses and cameras. Nayeri admits to conducting the surveillance for months. Several, yes. Nine months. Was this a job for you? Were you getting paid for it? I was, yes. Throughout all of it, he continually flatly denied knowing anything about the kidnapping. Did you participate in this kidnapping? Of course not. Did you know about it before it happened? Of course not. His testimony of "I only watched him for Kyle Handley, who's the real criminal mastermind," it is patently absurd. The question is, is the jury believing it? That's the real question. You're very emotional, appear to be crying. Why is that? At one point, during questioning from his lawyer, hossein nayeri got emotional. I have no words. I don't know what to say. And this is the performance of his life because, literally, his life depends on whether or not he can get one or two of these jurors to feel sorry for him. Do you remember writing that? Yes. Hossein nayeri is a con man and this is a big giant manipulation to the jury. That's what the game is. Is that a reference to how you left the Marine Corps? Yes. One of the biggest heartbreaks of my entire life. I very rarely look at my jurors when I'm in trial, and I looked over at when he was crying. He had one who looked like she was tearing up a little bit. I got the bring her back. You may begin your cross-examination. Thank you. Good morning Mr. Nayeri. Good morning Mr. Murphy. When the cross-examination began, Matt Murphy started to ask him questions. Absolutely wrong. Mr. Nayeri, we've got all the time in the world, so you don't have to interrupt me. I'm not going to interrupt you. And nayeri got testy. We good? I understand. Okay. Are we good? Are you going do that? We're good. Are you going to start telling the truth once in a while? Sir. Sir, you may not make that kind of statements. You know better than that. Do you understand? Yes, your honor. Very rarely do you ever see a prosecutor and a defendant go out at it the way nayeri and Matt Murphy did. Nayeri certainly had met his match in Matt Murphy. You set up this whole kidnapping. Right? You don't even believe that. I'm going to take that as a no. It was watching a heavyweight boxing match. It was just counterpunch after counterpunch setting each other up. You need to hear the truth. Do you want real answers or you want fake answers? Sir, sir. He's in a battle between the impression he's trying to make and his actual nature. You're just trying to box me in. I'm trying to explain to you so you can get it. Sir, you and I have had a conversation about these gratuitous comments. Please stop them. Next question please. There was one exchange where they had to ask the jury to leave because nayeri yells at Murphy and you thought, "Here we go." Mr. Nayeri, I'm going to ask the questions. Truth. Truth please. Mr. Nayeri, do I need to admonish you again sir? Your honor, he's shoving down information down my throat. Ladies and gentleman, I need you to please leave the courtroom. When he's throwing out those little lines, like he's trying to challenge me, he's personally attacking me, it means the strategy is working -- that I'm under his skin, and that he's blowing it. He'd go from this charming young man to I'm angry and I'm not going to take this. That's what his ex-wife had described. It was jarring to see it in person. Your marriage to Cortney was annulled. Yes or no. Falsely, yes, it was annulled. You could tell that there was just like this negative electricity between the two of them. Based on false information, yes, it was annulled. Based on a bunch of bull! Sir! I would say it was hate, is what it felt like. It was so intense. I'm asking the questions. I don't remember. Look, man, you've got answer the questions or not. You want the jury to see the real evil, angry, violent nature of this man. The hossein nayeri that's in the back of a van not getting what he wants. I just got one last question. You're out in the desert. Michael -- Did you cut off his penis? Why couldn't you just leave it there in the hopes that it could be reattached? You're done? You want to give us an answer for that? I want to give you an answer for that, personally. It reached a point at the end where he actually threatened me. Personally, I'm done, is that what you said? I'm done? What does that mean, Mr. Nayeri? I said, are you done? So my question, to you -- I'm not even going to answer your question. You don't even deserve an answer to that. Okay. Nice try. You are the only ones that can achieve justice. Most people around the case assumed it was going to be a fairy short deliberation. Hold that man accountable for what he did. It became pretty obvious pretty early that it was a jury that was divided. I just kept thinking to myself, he's going to get away

