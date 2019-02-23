8 hours of terror kick off with wild Uber ride in Kalamazoo: Part 1

Matt Mellen called police about the dangerous encounter he'd had with Jason Dalton, an Uber driver who spent the night of Feb. 20, 2016, terrorizing the community around Kalamazoo, Michigan.
8:47 | 02/23/19

