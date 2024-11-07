Indiana community, rocked by his tragic death, remembers their beloved firefighter

Robert “Robbie” Doerr, 51, was a second-generation firefighter who served his hometown of Evansville, Indiana, for nearly three decades. Doerr was shot to death in his own driveway in February 2019.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live