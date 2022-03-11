Investigators discover Michelle Carter sent disturbing texts to Conrad Roy

It was an unprecedented case that landed Michelle Carter in prison after she used text messages to encourage her then-boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself. 20/20 examined the investigation and trial.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live