Transcript for Jailhouse snitch Paul Skalnik convicted of sexual assault of a child: Part 8

There we go. Paul skalnik, five days after James Dailey is sentenced to death, the guy's facing 20 years in jail, Ta Ta, they let him walk out of jail. And he's skipped bond, and went to Texas and sexually molested a teenager. The horrible things he did still live in my nightmares. In 1991, my parents had divorced, and I was a typical teenage girl. Worried about the boy I liked, what everybody was wearing. I was normal. How did your mom first meet Paul skalnik? They were in high school together, and I am not certain how they were reintroduced, but he came in like a knight in shining armor and swept her right off her feet. There was roses. He made her feel beautiful, and for a woman whose been through divorce before, I can tell you that that's very wonderful to experience. He presented himself as being an independently wealthy man that was formerly CIA agent. What kind of ring does he propose to your mom with? It was a seven carat pear-shaped diamond ring, huge. It was not a real diamond. It was a cz. Cubic zirconia. So your mom thought it was a real diamond. She did. Now, misty has a visceral immediate dislike for Paul skalnik. And she says he didn't seem to like her either. I felt like something's not right here, and he knew that. And he accuses her of stealing that big fake diamond ring, and things get worse for misty after that. That was how he started separating me out from everybody else. I'm getting in trouble more often. I'm having to do extra chores around the house. I'm spending a lot of time in my bedroom, not able to go out. He's forcing you to stay in your bedroom. Yes, all day. And then my life changed. He came upstairs. He said, I think I have a way that we can work this out. And he asked me to meet him down in the spa afterwards. And was it in the spa where he touched you? Yeah. Oh, he touched me in more places. In the spa, in the house, in my room. This went on for a month. And I couldn't tell anybody, or I didn't feel like I could, because who was gonna believe me? I felt trapped. I wanted it to stop. So, eventually, you did find a way out. I did. I told my mother. And my mother, in that moment, became my hero, because she immediately sprang into action. She called the cops. And they came over, and I interviewed with them, and they took him away. I was an assistant criminal district attorney. This was a sexual assault of a child. He had really groomed this little girl. Of course, he denied it. And he had an alias. That was a red flag. His alias was Jason Paul Bourne, b-o-u-r-n-e. You know, special agent, from the "Bourne identity series." Jason! We were going to trial, but at the last minute, he pled. He pled no contest, and he was sentenced to ten years in the Texas department of criminal justice. Skalnik was ultimately punished for what he did to misty, which may have surprised him. Remember, Paul sklanik had been charged with the sexual assault of 12-year-old Karen parker. Those charges were dropped, so just imagine how Karen parker must have felt when she heard about misty. It broke my heart. I felt bad for her. I feel like that could have been avoided. He had committed so many crimes and he had abused so many people, but you and the crime he committed against you is the one that he actually served. The full sentence for. Yes, I was the one that was able to get him to stay behind bars. Skalnik pleaded guilty, did his time and got out. James Dailey has never seen a single day of freedom since Paul skalnik's testimony helped put him in prison. My heart breaks for James Dailey, because he very well could be innocent, and he's looking at death. Because of what Paul skalnik said. If Paul skalnik were sitting here across from you, what would you say to him? I wouldn't say anything to him. He wouldn't hear. He's just so self-absorbed, so narcissistic, such a big con man, and he's a child rapist. As we were leaving the prison right after the interview with Dailey and right outside the prison Gates, I get on a phone call with someone I've been wanting to talk to. So, right now we're calling Paul skalnik, who is in a nursing home in Texas, and we have a reporter there with him who is going to put him on the phone. My name is kat Cosley. I'm a local television news anchor and reporter in the Houston area. And in January of 2020, I was actually hired by ABC news "20/20" to go to corsicana and visit Paul skalnik. So, I had the phone, and Matt dialed in on the phone. So I have Matt. Matt, can you hear? I can. Hey Paul, how are you? How are you? I'm alright, thanks for talking with us. There are lots of inmates all up and down Florida who say that they're in prison because of you. You put them there by testifying against them in court. Well, that's life. Do you regret anything you've done? Do you have any regrets? Not to my knowledge. Not to your knowledge. I just left the prison here, Florida state prison, interviewing Jim Dailey, and he says that you are the reason that he's on death row. He's 100% correct. But he says the reason he's on death row is because you lied. There's a time and place to talk. Okay. Yes, you sound so serious. Well, I am serious. This is a serious matter. There are people whose lives are on the line right now as we speak. Mine, first. Your life is on the line first? I consider it that way, yeah. Well, there's a man on death row. I'm actually looking at the wing he's in, and I think he might say he's in line first. That's good then. Do you want to see him be put to death? There are times and moments, yes. The looks that he gave me when Matt was asking him questions, how could this guy ask me these things? You know? What does this guy think I am? Paul, since we're still on the record, I wanted to ask you, why do you think you're so close to death? You sound okay. What leads you to believe you're in such bad shape? Well, two strokes, possible heart attack. Yeah, that's enlightening, isn't it? Yeah, that doesn't sound so good. No regrets from Paul skalnik, but what about the prosecutors who put him on the stand? This is a guy who is a professional con man at this point, and you knew it, and you knew it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.