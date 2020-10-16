Transcript for How John Lennon’s legacy is preserved through his priceless gifts

Any kind of space where you Fella you're sharing with John Lannan felt special. They would give kids they would sign records and books and if you had something that they had touched. Some that it passed through their hands and took on a special qualities she was someone. There was nobody like him. 9080. It is invite my which London and a session of new record speaks again telling him I was playing guitar and amp amp right here. If this gets our air is. 1963. Vendor telecast. Which has a Parsons white string Bender. Built into it. As planned it all he'd never seen bodies as it will here I'm leaving tomorrow I'll pick it up later. And so he kept him could keep his law as he wanted. I got up next three years after he was murdered there from Yoko weather's nice little notes John would have wanted you to this is a rare piece. Very rare very cool to. Lori K worked for RKO radio this was a radio syndicate that we do interviews that they would then provide. To a host of stations across the country and she is the last person to interview John Lennon and Yoko. Hello hello testing. I had brought along a copy of grapefruit. Which was Gil coast. Poetry they were oh let this photograph that little sign it for you. And of course I was Israel's hands you know to this day I opening up every once. And Lynn I'm. Feeling a lack of inspiration. For example writing my own book and home. That's exactly who I turn to I I opened up my copy of grapefruit. An advocate that. An autograph from Chile and and I see the picture each of them and I. I'm suddenly transported in I'm inspired all over again. Any New York was a New York based drummer known for playing a lot of sessions. John's death it was a dark time I remember. Smoke in my Winston cigarette and there were playing. All of the songs are double pharmacy. Around the clock. We all received. Gift delivery from quality. It was just after the murder. Yoko and John went to Carty picked out these little silver boxes inscribed his. Double fantasy. Christmas 1980. NYC. John and Yoko this. Was like railings. Are sweet and sour moment to receive various. And he's been killed. You get this afterwards. And this has been liked my most. Important possession my whole life could fit into two suitcases are you literally have nothing. But I would never give this up.

