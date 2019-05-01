Transcript for John and Lorena Bobbitt's marriage unravels: Part 2

?????? This incident happened in manassas, Virginia. We have half a million people here. It's a suburb of Washington, D.C. Manassas is now -- 25 years later, much, much larger. But at the time, it was a nice bedroom community type place. It does have the advantage of being next door to the first battlefield of the civil war, bull run. Well, it used to be known for its civil war history. Now it's known for the bobbitts. How did you feel on your wedding day? Do you remember? I was happy. We had -- just got dressed up and went down -- justice of the peace and had a small wedding. The first time I met her she came off as a sweet, little Venezuelan girl, and they're happy. A sweet, little innocent girl doesn't cut a man's penis off. I never really expected to have a perfect marriage. But I knew there's things that, you know, if you can -- you can compromise and you cope. I think the marriage started off fine while John was still in the Marines, I think the problem evolved when John, his enlistment was up. In 1991, John gets discharged from the Marine Corps, so he is kind of without a steady paycheck. And he scraps, and he tries. He's not a deadbeat, but he seems to have trouble kind of holding down jobs. Lorena is the main breadwinner. What was Lorena doing for a living? Uh, she was working as nanny for Janna. And she ended up, you know, working at the beauty salon, doing nails. Janna bisutti was a business woman who owned the nail cuttery. Janna was maybe a little bit of a mother figure at that point. Lorena often times seemed to have cried on Janna's shoulder and Janna seems to have tried to protect her. She said she loved him and she wanted her marriage to work. She was going to do anything to try to make her marriage work. Janna was successful and had kind of a swanky house, and she had fancy cars and she had a boat. John feels that their troubles began when Lorena began hankering after these kind of material possessions. That's what an American dream meant to Lorena. We started off in a studio apartment we could have -- which we could afford. We were young. We should have worked our way up. But no, she wanted more, more, more. So we went from a studio to a luxury apartment and we had two new cars. Reporter: So you were living way outside your means. Way above your means? Way. Reporter: What would you be fighting about? TV. Radio. Stupid stuff. You know? It -- it -- we were young. It just -- fought over things that we shouldn't have fight ov -- fighting -- fighting over. She was stubborn. She was selfish. And she wanted things her way. They were a couple who were tempestuous. They were tempestuous in their loves, they were tempestuous in their jealousies, they were tempestuous in their fights. How soon did you feel he began getting beyond speaking? Becoming physically abusive to you? Um, like, a month after we got married. One month into the marriage. Yes, yes. He was driving on the highway, he start to driving like a zig-zag, and driving very fast, very fast. And I was scared, I said, "I'm scared, please don't drive like that." And I hold the steering wheel so it can go straight. And he punch me. Hard? Yes, really hard. I was crying. I was very shocked. Yes. That somebody hit me like that, especially from my husband, somebody that I marry him, and I love him. She was astonished by that, 'cause that was something that was -- she was unfamiliar with in the relationship leading up to the marriage. She'd never seen that side of John. There was a big jealousy factor that set in. She knew John was good-looking, that women might come on to him. She got upset if anybody talked to me. Any girl I -- or some girl -- I looked in the girl's direction, she would get mad. She'd punch me. Reporter: She punched you? Yeah. Reporter: How often did she punch you? A lot. You know, she'd get mad. She was -- she was just a very jealous person. Very possessive. Did not want anybody around me. I think she was always afraid someone was gonna take me away from her. Like I was her prize. And I'm -- you know, "This is my man. This is my marine. This is my ticket." He would say to me every time that he was mad at me, he said, "Once a marine, always a marine." I remember one time I was laying on the floor, he was actually choking me, and I was crying, and I was -- I couldn't breathe. Reporter: Lorena has said that you were physically abusive to her. Yeah. Well, it's easy to turn things around. I could say she was physically abusive to me. She never went to the hospital. Never had anything seriously wrong with her at all. A Lotta turmoil. It wasn't, like, we were out to kill each other. Reporter: You never fought back? I tried, you know, to subdue her or restrain her. Not to hit her. The pushing, shoving, a punch here, punch there. And then she said it -- it carried over into the bedroom, that he -- seemed to be very stimulated, excited by violent sex. He forced me into sex. He told me that he was -- that that kind of sexual sex forced sex excited him. And I would just cry. Like so many of the accusations that fly back and forth between Lorena and John, this is hard to reconcile. John denies he was ever excited by violent sex. Why not have left him early on when you saw this terrible situation you were in? I feel like I don't want to fail into the marriage. I'm catholic. And I don't believe in divorce. I will like to work it out. What came between them was even more poison and toxic in a relationship that was already falling apart.

